LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: 3 Key matchups that will determine the heavyweight encounter | NBA Season 2020-21

Two of the NBA's title-favorites clash for the first time this season as the LA Clippers continue their road trip to the Barclays Center to face the Brooklyn Nets. The fixture promises to be a tightly-fought affair with some of the greatest shooters on show.

Currently, the Brooklyn Nets are tied with the LA Clippers for the league's best offenses, though the visitors also boast the 4th best defense.

Kawhi Leonard et al. will have to be at their most stubborn defensively, though, if they are to keep Brooklyn's deadly trio quiet. Even without Harden in their last matchup, the Nets were able to score 146 points against the Wizards.

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: 3 Key matchups to enjoy

In one of Week 7's standout fixtures, the LA Clippers, currently top of the West, will hope to dismantle a leaky Brooklyn Nets defense while simultaneously keeping their offense at bay.

Coming toward the end of their road-trip, the LA Clippers have been impressive in the absence of leader Patrick Beverley and arrive in Brooklyn on a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, despite dominating across 4 wins-in-a-row, the Brooklyn Nets fell to the league's worst team on Sunday in Washington and will be looking to make amends for their late collapse.

Let's have a look at the three key matchups that fans can enjoy in this exciting fixture.

#1 Kawhi Leonard vs Kevin Durant

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard

The marquee matchup of this fixture will see LA Clippers' leader Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant face off for the first time since the Toronto Raptors overcame the Golden State Warriors to win the 2019 NBA Championship.

Locked in an epic duel on both ends of the floor before Kevin Durant's injury in Game 5, the two are now with new teams but maintain the same goals - to win another ring. Leonard is the LA Clippers standout defender and is averaging 1.8 steals so far to go with his 25.9 points and career-high 5.4 assists.

Kevin Durant in January:



✅ 31.8 PPG

✅ 8.0 RPG

✅ 5.8 APG



He is the first player in @BrooklynNets history to average at least 30p/5r/5a per game in a calendar month (min. 5 GP). pic.twitter.com/Ms9R8F5ODb — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) February 1, 2021

'The Klaw' will be tasked with marking one of the league's most electric scorers in Kevin Durant on Tuesday night. Leonard will need to be at his defensive best to keep quiet a player who has led the league in scoring on four occasions throughout his career. In his first available season with the Nets, Durant is averaging 30.9 points and has a shooting efficiency of almost 60% from the field.

#2 Paul George vs James Harden

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden

The second of two All-Star matchups in this fixture will see James Harden pitted against Paul George. While Harden missed the Brooklyn Nets' loss on the road in Washington, his coach Steve Nash downplayed the severity of the injury so we can expect him to return.

After facing criticism for his performances in last season's playoffs, George has begun this year with a point to prove for the LA Clippers. The versatile guard is currently averaging 23.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists and will be a contender in the ongoing All-Star voting.

📊 17 PTS / 8 REB / 5 AST / 1 STL / 1 BLK@Yg_Trece continues to compete. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ZgITQnYz59 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 1, 2021

His opposite number, James Harden, has picked up where he left off since arriving at the Brooklyn Nets. Harden has adapted his game over the last few seasons, shrugging off the criticism that he is a selfish player. The 31-year old is averaging 11.8 assists and 24.3 points while in Brooklyn, though Nash will be looking for James to step up on defense in this encounter as the Nets struggle to keep opposition shooters quiet.

#3 Kyrie Irving vs Reggie Jackson

Brooklyn Nets floor general Kyrie Irving

Reggie Jackson has stepped up in a big way since getting called up to the LA Clippers starting lineup in Patrick Beverley's absence. The veteran is questionable again to face Brooklyn where his defensive abilities would have benefitted coach Lue's lineup against point guard Kyrie Irving.

Jackson will have his work cut out against Irving's brilliance, particularly in a season where the Brooklyn Nets leader is averaging a career-high 27.6 points and is shooting at almost 95% from the free-throw line.

📊 18 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST@Reggie_Jackson came to play in the Sunday matinee. pic.twitter.com/keXFaeExyf — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 1, 2021

Jackson has been no slouch himself on offense though, and has stepped into Beverley's shoes to provide the Clippers with an alternative scoring outlet. Jackson has averaged 16 points over the last 4 games since becoming a starter. In this game against Brooklyn's scoring might, the LA Clippers will be relying on points from across the board to overcome their opponents.