LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers round off their two-game East coast road trip against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday.

The Clippers are coming off a 108-116 loss against the Toronto Raptors. Several other regular rotation players weren't in action due to either injury or COVID. Marcus Morris scored a team-high 20 points, but LA couldn't do much to prevail against a comparatively healthy roster of Raptors.

Meanwhile, the Nets had their two-game winning run snapped by the Philadelphia 76ers in their previous outing. Kevin Durant and James Harden scored 33 points apiece in the 102-110 loss. It was the first game back for several stars from the league's health and safety protocols, including Durant.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers are yet to update their injury report for this game, but it's likely to stay almost unchanged as from their previous match. Reggie Jackson is the only name that will likely be missing from the report as he played in the last game.

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Jason Preston, Ivica Zubac, Brandon Boston, Jay Scrubb, Moses Wright and Isaiah Hartenstein are all likely to be listed again for this game.

Player Name Status Reason Paul George Out Elbow UCL tear Nicolas Batum Out Ankle sprain Kawhi Leonard Out ACL injury recovery Ivica Zubac Out Covid protocols Jason Preston Out Foot injury Jay Scrubb Out Covid protocols Moses Wright Out Covid protocols Brandon Boston Jr. Out Covid protocols Isaiah Hartenstein Out Covid protocols

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets injury report looks a lot better than what it was over the last few days. They only have two players out: Joe Harris due to an ankle injury, while Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play because of his unvaccinated status.

Player Name Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Ineligible to play Joe Harris Out Ankle surgery

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous outing. Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard started as guards in that game, while Serge Ibaka, Marcus Morris and Terance Mann occupied three frontcourt spots.

Amir Coffey, Eric Bledsoe and Justise Winslow will likely see the most minutes coming off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are also likely to go with the same starting lineup they used in in their last match. James Harden was accompanied by Patty Mills in the backcourt, while Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge returned to pair up alongside Nicolas Claxton up front.

James Johnson, DeAndre' Bembry and Bruce Brown are most probably going to play the most minutes among the reserves.

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson; Shooting Guard - Luke Kennard; Small Forward - Terance Mann; Power Forward - Marcus Morris; Center - Serge Ibaka.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden; Shooting Guard - Patty Mills; Small Forward - Kevin Durant; Power Forward - LaMarcus Aldridge; Center - Nicolas Claxton.

