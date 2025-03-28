LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2025

The LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets matchup is one of seven games scheduled for Friday. LA is sixth in the West with a 41-31 record, while Brooklyn is 13th in the East with a 23-50 record.

The two teams have played each other 101 times in the regular season, with the Nets holding a 54-47 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Jan. 15 when the Clippers won 126-67 behind Kawhi Leonard’s 23 points. Jalen Wilson led Brooklyn with 16 points.

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets game details and odds

The LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 28, at Barclays Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on YES and FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Clippers (-750) vs. Nets (+525)

Spread: Clippers (-13) vs. Nets (+13)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o214.5) vs. Nets -110 (u214.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Clippers are on an incredible run with eight wins in the past 10 games and look like title contenders with a healthy Kawhi Leonard. They are tied with the Golden State Warriors in terms of record but are ahead in the standings because of head-to-head record.

LA is coming off of a dominant 126-113 win against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. James Harden led the team in scoring with 29 points, while Leonard had a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds.

The Nets are out of playoff contention. They are on a five-game losing streak and have won just two of the past 10 games. This was another disappointing season for the rebuilding Nets. They must now look forward to the offseason and the draft to improve their roster.

Brooklyn last played on Wednesday and lost 116-86 to the Toronto Raptors. Nic Claxton led the team with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds.

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets betting props

Kawhi Leonard’s points total is set at 22.5. This is a mark he has crossed in seven straight games and should be able to do so against Brooklyn as well. Bet on the over.

D’Angelo Russell’s points total is set at 15.5. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over and neither do we.

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Clippers to get a lopsided win on the road on Friday. The last time the two teams met, Brooklyn lost by 59 points. LA is motivated to stay at the sixth spot in the standings and should come out strong to cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 214.5 points.

