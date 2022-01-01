LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - January 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets in an exciting NBA regular-season game at the Barclays Center on Saturday, January 1. In a previous encounter between the two teams this season, the Nets were the team that prevailed. James Harden scored 39 points and recorded 15 assists in that game to lead the way from the front.

This time around, the Nets have a much improved roster as Kevin Durant has rejoined the team. He had a good outing upon his return, scoring 33 points. But the result didn't go in the favor of the Nets, as Joel Embiid put on a clinical performance to lead the 76ers to a win. The game against the Clippers is crucial for the Nets, as they look to to get back to the top.

However, the Clippers are not going to let the Nets walk all over them in this game. despite LA coming into this encounter on the back of a loss to the Raptors. The team will take solace in the fact that their play on the court has been quite solid.

The absence of Paul George has slowed them down their offense, but Marcus Morris Sr. has done a great job of filling his shoes. The Clippers will look to secure a win in this game as they seek revenge for their previous defeat at the hands of the Nets.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, January 1, 8:30 PM ET [Sunday, January 2, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have had a mixed campaign so far, as they hold an 18-18 record and sit sixth in the Western Conference. Paul George was the star of the team at the start of the season, however, injuries have regularly kept him off the floor this season. In his stead, young guns like Terrance Mann and Brandon Boston Jr., have shown themselves to be talented young players with a bright future.

With games getting tougher, the team will need all of their players to deliver in the absence of their stars. However, the Clippers are generally known for their resilience and it is more than certain that they will put up a fight against the Nets.

Key Player - Marcus Morris Sr.

Marcus Morris Sr. has been a big player for the Clippers this season. The 32-year-old has been putting up solid numbers and is leading from the front in the absence of stars Leonard and George. Morris is coming off a 20 point performance against the Raptors, where he shot 43.8% from the field.

With players like Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard back in the lineup, Morris' task has become a lot easier. However, he will have to have another great performance against the Nets if the Clippers are to come away with a victory.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Luke Kennard, F - Terrance Mann, F - Marcus Morris Sr., C - Serge Ibaka

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Nets fans have been getting a lot of positive news from the camp. With Kyrie Irving back for road games, the team has once again started generating real buzz around the league. James Harden has also begun putting in some big performances. Harden has posted three back-to-back 30+ point performances and is starting to look like himself again.

The loss against the 76ers was a disappointing one, but the team will be hoping to respond strongly. With a wide array of their starters back, they will be gunning to get to a win and reclaim the #1 spot atop the Eastern Conference.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been playing extremely well for the Nets this term. He was out towards the end of last month due to safety protocols but has picked up from where he left off. In his most recent outing he put up 33 points against the Philadephia 76ers. The 11-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 29.9 PPG on 52.4% shooting from the field.

Durant should be extremely happy with the direction the franchise is heading this season and will be keen to put up big numbers for the team once again. He missed out on the previous game against the Clippers but will surely make his presence known in Saturday's meeting.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Patty Mills, F - Kevin Durant, F - Nic Claxton, C - LaMarcus Aldridge

Clippers vs Nets Match Prediction

The Nets ran away with an easy win against the Clippers, the last time these two teams met. This game will also most likely go in favor of the Nets, as they have even more of their stars available, which will make things easier for them.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Nets game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports SoCal and Yes Network.

Edited by David Nyland