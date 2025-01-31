LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 31, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets host the LA Clippers on Friday for their first encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Clippers went 2-0 against the Hornets in their 2023-24 season series.

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets game details and odds

The Clippers-Hornets matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The game will be broadcast locally on FDSSE, FDSSC and tv64. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Clippers (-950) vs Hornets (+660)

Spread: Clippers (-13.5) vs Hornets (+13.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o212.5) / -110 (u212.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets Preview

The LA Clippers are sixth in the Western Conference with a 27-20 record and have won seven of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 128-116 road victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Ivica Zubac led their victory charge with a double-double of 21 points, 22 rebounds, three assists and a steal. Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell led their scoring with 27 points each.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are second-last in the East with a 12-32 record and have won five of their last 10 outings. They are dealing with a two-game losing streak after a 104-83 home loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Miles Bridges led their losing effort with a double-double of 23 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks.

The Clippers will be without Cam Christie, Kris Dunn and P.J. Tucker for the upcoming matchup. They will likely use a starting lineup of James Harden (PG), Norman Powell (SG), Kawhi Leonard (SF), Derrick Jones Jr. (PF) and Ivica Zubac (C).

Meanwhile, Charlotte will be without LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin, Mark Williams, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller and Grant Williams. Josh Green is questionable to play, and his participation will be a game-time decision.

The Hornets are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Vasilije Micic (PG), Nick Smith Jr. (SG), Josh Green (SF), Miles Bridges (PF) and Taj Gibson (C).

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets Betting Tips

Kawhi Leonard is expected to record under 22.5 points + rebounds in the contest. He's averaging 19.9 this season and has crossed the mark once in his previous five outings.

Miles Bridges, meanwhile, could record over 33.5 points + rebounds + assists. With the Hornets lacking key offensive players, they are expected to depend on Bridges to run their offense. He has also recorded over the line in his previous two games.

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction

The Hornets are yet to win a game against the Clippers since 2017, and it seems unlikely that they will snap their losing streak on Friday.

