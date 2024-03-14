LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report for March 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The LA Clippers are scheduled to play against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at the United Center in Chicago with the game starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. This matchup marks the final game between the two teams this season with the Clippers emerging victorious 112-102 in their previous meeting on March 9. The game is part of the NBA's six game schedule.

Currently standing fourth in the Western Conference and leading the Pacific Division the Clippers have faced setbacks recently, losing back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves at home. They have struggled to meet their championship expectations since the All Star break posting a record of 5-6 during this period.

On the other hand, the Bulls hold ninth place in the Eastern Conference and are positioned fourth in the Central Division. They are coming off a thrilling victory, over the Indiana Pacers on the road with a score of 132-129 breaking their two game losing streak.

LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls injury report

LA Clippers injury report for March 14

The Clippers have listed three players on their injury report. SG James Harden (left shoulder) and SF Kawhi Leonard (back) are questionable, while PG Russell Westbrook (left hand) is out.

What happened to Russell Westbrook?

Westbrook faced a tough moment in the game against Washington Wizards, where he sustained an injury during their 140-115 victory. It appeared that he injured his hand in the quarter while contending with Wizards guard Jordan Poole.

In an attempt to secure the ball from Poole, Westbrook's hand collided with Poole's hip. Despite enduring discomfort, Westbrook eventually made the decision to retreat to the locker room. Regrettably, he was unable to return to the court. It was later confirmed by the Clippers that he had indeed fractured his hand.

Chicago Bulls injury report for March 14

The Bulls have listed four players on their injury report for the second game on the back to back: PG Coby White (hip), PG Lonzo Ball (knee), PF Patrick Williams (left foot) and SG Zach Lavine (right foot) are out.

What happened to Coby White?

Coach Billy Donovan revealed that White suffered a hip injury during the final minute of Wednesday's intense matchup against the Pacers, which ended in a 132-129 overtime victory.

Despite Pascal Siakam inadvertently landing on him while blocking a shot late in the game, White managed to make his way to the locker room with a noticeable limp. However, he was unable to return to the game for overtime.

Donovan mentioned post-game that White will undergo further assessment on his hip once the team returns to Chicago. As a result, White is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers. This opens up opportunities for Ayo Dosunmu to take on more responsibility as the primary ball-handler. Additionally, Jevon Carter and Onuralp Bitim could step in to fill some of White's minutes on the court.