LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 26, 2025

The Chicago Bulls host the LA Clippers on Wednesday night, with both teams eager for a win to solidify their place in the playoff picture.

Ad

With two-thirds of the NBA season over, the Bulls (23-35) are just about holding on to a play-in position. Meanwhile, the Clippers (31-26), who have lost three straight games, are sixth in the Western Conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips

The LA Clippers take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, with the game set to tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST).

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The game will be available to watch locally on CHSN and KTLA. Fans looking to stream the game will also be able to watch on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Clippers (-320), Bulls (+260)

Spread: Clippers -8.5 (-105), Bulls, +8.5 (-115)

Total (over/Under): Over 227.5 (-115), Under 227.5 (-105)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing

Ad

LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls preview

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac. Photo Credit: Imagn

The LA Clippers are in the midst of a mini-slump, losing consecutive games to the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons over the last week. Coach Ty Lue will be desperate to close out their Midwest road trip with a much-needed win at United Center.

Ad

The Clippers remain in the automatic playoff positions, with a 31-26 record, but the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors aren't far behind. Los Angeles has won four of its last 10 games and has an underwhelming 12-16 road record.

The defense has been a strong point for the Clippers all season. The team is allowing just 108.5 points per game, the fourth fewest in the league.

A knee injury to Norman Powell will be a major blow to Los Angeles going into Wednesday's game. The talented shooting guard leads the roster in scoring, with 24.2 ppg, and has also chipped in with 3.6 rpg and 2.2 apg.

Ad

The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, are coming off one of their most dominant wins of the season, a 32-point victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Guard Josh Giddey was fantastic, finishing with 25 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

The Bulls have struggled for consistency this year, with their 23-25 record placing them 10th in the East. They have lost seven of their last 10 games and have a 10-20 record at United Center.

Ad

Chicago has turned to its offense to carry the team for most of the season. Billy Donovan's team is averaging 116.4 ppg but are also giving up 120.4 ppg.

With Zach LaVine moving to the Sacramento Kings before the close of the trade deadline, the Bulls have turned to Giddey and Coby White to steer the offense. White is averaging 18.0 ppg and 4.7 apg, while Giddey is averaging 12.9 ppg and leads the team with 6.4 apg.

Ad

LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls betting tips

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (Photo Credit: Imagn)

Josh Giddey has had the hot hand for the Bulls, who will look to get him involved in the action. The Australian star has led the team in scoring over the last three games, recording 27, 24 and 25 points, respectively. Giddey's point total is set at 17.5, and he should be able to go over that total.

Ad

The Clippers have struggled as a team off late, but one aspect of their game that has remained consistent is Ivica Zubac's dominance on the boards. The Croatian center recorded 15 rebounds in his last game against the Pistons. He's averaging a whopping 12.6 rebounds per game. Zubac's rebounds total is set at 13.5, which is high. Expect him to go under that total.

LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls prediciton

The Clippers are sliding at the moment, and without their top scorer, it's tough to see where they will get points from. The Bulls just had a strong outing against the 76ers, and Giddey has put together some solid performances. Expect the Bulls the cover the 8.5-point spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback