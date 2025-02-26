LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 26 | 2024-25 NBA season

  • home icon
By Advait Jajodia
Modified Feb 26, 2025 14:30 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Bulls begin their two-game homestand on Wednesday night, hosting the LA Clippers at United Center. Both teams come into the matchup looking to bounce back from setbacks. The Bulls have dropped six of their last seven games, while the Clippers are on a three-game losing streak.

The previous meeting between the two teams on Jan. 20 saw the Bulls secure a dominant 122-99 victory. However, that game played out under very different circumstances.

Zach LaVine, who has since been traded, led Chicago with a 35-point performance, while the Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard.

As the Bulls deal with a long list of injuries, Ty Lue’s squad has a strong chance to secure a win and even their regular-season series at 1-1.

LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Reports for Feb. 26

LA Clippers injury report

The LA Clippers will be without a key player, Norman Powell, who remains sidelined due to left knee tendinopathy. It will mark his fourth consecutive missed game.

However, Clippers fans have reason to be optimistic, as Kawhi Leonard, who sat out the last two games, is expected to return to the lineup.

Chicago Bulls injury report

The Chicago Bulls have been struggling with injuries, and the upcoming game is no exception.

Patrick Williams (right quadriceps tendon) and Jalen Smith (concussion) have been ruled out, while Ayo Dosunmu remains a game-time decision, listed as questionable due to a sore shoulder, Nikola Vucevic is doubtful because of right calf tightness.

Kevin Huerter and Zach Collins are listed as probable, with their availability to be determined closer to tip-off.

LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls: Predicted starting lineup and depth charts for Feb. 26

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

The LA Clippers are projected to start with James Harden, Kris Dunn, Amir Coffey, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

Point

Guard

Shooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
James HardenKris DunnAmir CoffeyKawhi LeonardIvica Zubac
Ben SimmonsBogdan BogdanovicDerrick Jones Jr.Nicolas BatumDrew Eubanks
Patty MillsJordan Miller
Chicago Bulls starting lineup and depth chart

The Chicago Bulls’ expected starting lineup comprises Josh Giddey, Coby White, Kevin Huerter, Matas Buzelis and Zach Collins.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Josh GiddeyCoby White Kevin HuerterMatas Buzelis Zach Collins
Tre JonesLonzo BallDalen TerryJulian Phillips
Talen Horton-Tucker

Edited by Bhargav
