LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 26 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls begin their two-game homestand on Wednesday night, hosting the LA Clippers at United Center. Both teams come into the matchup looking to bounce back from setbacks. The Bulls have dropped six of their last seven games, while the Clippers are on a three-game losing streak.

Ad

The previous meeting between the two teams on Jan. 20 saw the Bulls secure a dominant 122-99 victory. However, that game played out under very different circumstances.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zach LaVine, who has since been traded, led Chicago with a 35-point performance, while the Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

As the Bulls deal with a long list of injuries, Ty Lue’s squad has a strong chance to secure a win and even their regular-season series at 1-1.

LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Reports for Feb. 26

LA Clippers injury report

Ad

The LA Clippers will be without a key player, Norman Powell, who remains sidelined due to left knee tendinopathy. It will mark his fourth consecutive missed game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Clippers fans have reason to be optimistic, as Kawhi Leonard, who sat out the last two games, is expected to return to the lineup.

Chicago Bulls injury report

The Chicago Bulls have been struggling with injuries, and the upcoming game is no exception.

Patrick Williams (right quadriceps tendon) and Jalen Smith (concussion) have been ruled out, while Ayo Dosunmu remains a game-time decision, listed as questionable due to a sore shoulder, Nikola Vucevic is doubtful because of right calf tightness.

Ad

Kevin Huerter and Zach Collins are listed as probable, with their availability to be determined closer to tip-off.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls: Predicted starting lineup and depth charts for Feb. 26

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

The LA Clippers are projected to start with James Harden, Kris Dunn, Amir Coffey, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center James Harden Kris Dunn Amir Coffey Kawhi Leonard Ivica Zubac Ben Simmons Bogdan Bogdanovic Derrick Jones Jr. Nicolas Batum Drew Eubanks Patty Mills Jordan Miller

Ad

Chicago Bulls starting lineup and depth chart

The Chicago Bulls’ expected starting lineup comprises Josh Giddey, Coby White, Kevin Huerter, Matas Buzelis and Zach Collins.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Josh Giddey Coby White Kevin Huerter Matas Buzelis Zach Collins Tre Jones Lonzo Ball Dalen Terry Julian Phillips Talen Horton-Tucker

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback