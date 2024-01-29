LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | January 29, 2024

The LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will take place on January 28 as part of the huge 12-game NBA slate. This is the first time that both teams will face each other this season. The Cavs have won over the Clippers in three of their last four encounters.

The LA Clippers are riding a five-game winning streak and have managed to climb up to become the third-best team in the Western Conference with a record of 30-14.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a bounce-back win against the Milwaukee Bucks with a final score of 112-100. Their record is now 27-18 and they are placed fifth in the Eastern Conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup will commence on Monday at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports SoCal own the television rights and the live broadcast begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass is the popular choice for basketball fans to watch the game through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Clippers (-140) vs Cavaliers (+120)

Spread: Clippers -2.5 (-110) vs +2.5 Cavaliers (-110)

Total (O/U): Clippers (u225.0) vs Cavaliers (o225.0)

LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have five players on their injury report. Donovan Mitchell is marked as 'probable' due to a groin injury and he will be a game-time decision. Ty Jerome, Tristan Thompson, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland are all slated to miss the following game due to injury.

Meanwhile, Ivica Zubac and Moussa Diabete have been placed on the LA Clippers injury list and will need more time to heal from their injuries.

LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted lineups

Mason Plumlee has started for the Los Angeles Clippers, replacing Ivica Zubac. Terance Mann joined James Harden in the backcourt, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George rounding out the starting lineup.

For the Cavs, Donovan Mitchell should play in this game with Max Strus as his backcourt partner. Jarrett Allen has Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade as the team's starting forwards.

LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting tips

The NBA prop given to Jarrett Allen is 16.5 points and he has gone over the mark in the last two games. If ever Donovan Mitchell plays, Allen may be asked to do more to avoid further injury from their best scorer. He should go over against the Clippers.

James Harden has been the most intriguing addition to the Clippers and he has an NBA prop of 18.5 points. He has gone over the mark in four of the last three games, except for the last one. Harden should bounce back and go over again.

LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction

Even with the home-court advantage, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have a hard time holding back the star power of the LA Clippers. They should cover the spread and the total should go over.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!