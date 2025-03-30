LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 30 | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Clippers continue their Eastern Conference road trip against the East’s top team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Sunday. The Clippers are sixh in the Western Conference with a 42-31 record, clinging for an outright playoff ticket, while the Cavaliers hold the top record in the East with a 59-15 card.
The Clippers have been on a roll on their road trip, winning their last two games against the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets. The Clippers have also won eight of their last 10 games, lifting them from the play-in tournament bracket with nine games remaining in the regular season.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have hit a wall in their winning run, losing five of their last 10 games, including a four-game losing stretch last week. They are also coming off a loss against the Detroit Pistons on the road.
The Clippers are expected to lean on former NBA MVP James Harden, who's iaveraging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game this season. Norman Powell, a breakout player for LA this season, has also taken the offensive cudgels for the team, putting up 22.4 points per game.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers will be led by All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who has been averaging 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He will be backstopped by his backcourt partner Darius Garland, who's recording 20.7 points and 6.7 assists per game for the Cavaliers.
LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart
LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart
The LA Clippers are expected to field a starting lineup of James Harden, Norman Powell, Kris Dunn, Ben Simmons and Ivica Zubac. The team is headed by former NBA champion coach Ty Lue, who once coached the Cavaliers.
Here's a snapshot of their depth chart:
Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart
The Cleveland Cavaliers are predicted to have their same starting five of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Coach Kenny Atkinson will be calling the shots for the Cavaliers.
LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports
LA Clippers injury report
The Clippers will be missing their superstar Kawhi Leonard due to injury management. He has been bugged by knee issues throughout the season. The team will also miss Jordan Miller because of a hamstring injury.
Cleveland Cavaliers injury report
The Cavaliers will be missing three players, headlined by Ty Jerome, who's out due to a knee injury, and Max Strus because of rest. The Cavs will also miss Jaylon Tyson due to a knee injury.
