LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: How to watch, TV Schedule, Channel, Live stream info - 17 March

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will play the second of their back-to-back set on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. This will be the third and last meeting between the two teams in the 2020-21 NBA season, with each side winning a game apiece.

After the Dallas Mavericks embarrassed the LA Clippers with a 51-point spanking on Dec. 27, the tables were turned the second time around, though not as convincingly. The Clips put the clamps on the Mavs on Monday in a 109-99 victory that set the stage for tonight’s game.

Paul George #13 drives toward the basket as Bruce Brown #1. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Featuring Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, this game will not be lacking in star power. Both teams will be looking to win the season series, making the final encounter between them must-see TV.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers?

Time: 9:30 PM (Eastern Time); 7:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV Channel: ESPN, FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket, FOX Sports Southwest Dallas

Live stream: NBA League Pass

Advertisement

LUKA DONCIC. WHAT A MOVE pic.twitter.com/xaz9shkG6J — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 11, 2021

Dallas Mavericks: Team News

The Dallas Mavericks have listed a couple of players on their injury report.

James Johnson (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out of the LA Clippers matchup. According to Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, Johnson tested negative for COVID-19 but he will be sidelined for the next three games.

Dwight Powell (illness) was listed as questionable. The illness isn’t related to COVID-19 but he will be unavailable to play and will be closely monitored by the team.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dwight Powell

Unavailable: James Johnson

Kawhi Leonard with the most casual poster dunk on Kristaps Porzingis 🔥😅pic.twitter.com/D9bKcPzGxv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2021

LA Clippers: Team News

The LA Clippers have a few players on the injured list.

Advertisement

Patrick Beverley (right knee soreness) didn’t travel with the team for their three-game road trip, which started with the New Orleans Pelicans game last Sunday. He also missed the first game of the back-to-back set against the Dallas Mavericks and he’ll be out once again for the rematch with the Mavs.

Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness) is listed as questionable to play. He injured his back in the Pelicans game but there’s a possibility he could return to action tonight.

Finally, Jay Scrubb (right foot surgery) was already walking around in a protective boot but it has since been removed on Tuesday, per The Athletic’s Law Murray. He was seen taking jumpers shortly after but the LA Clippers have yet to set a return date.

Injured: Patrick Beverley, Jay Scrubb

Doubtful: Serge Ibaka

Unavailable: None

Also Read: Minnesota Timberwolves 121-137 LA Lakers: 5 hits and flops