LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks square off for the second game of their 2-game-mini-series in the 2020-21 NBA at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

Kawhi Leonard and crew will look to make a clean sweep after winning the first game 109-99 on Monday. Leonard was the top-scorer for the LA Clippers on the night, producing 22 points, while six other players also contributed at least 12 points.

Kawhi OVER THE TOP.. tight one late on NBA LP❗️@LAClippers 103@dallasmavs 99 pic.twitter.com/hIhYnk2esH — NBA (@NBA) March 16, 2021

The LA Clippers dominated the Dallas Mavericks inside the paint, outrebounding them 44-33 and outscoring them 44-30. They were also more solid in defense.

The Dallas Mavericks, meanwhile, endured their third defeat in their last ten outings. The Mavericks were a bit sloppy in their play, having 14 turnovers in the game.

Nevertheless, star player Luka Doncic produced another top-drawer performance, posting his ninth triple-double of the season, as he finished with 25 points, 16 assists and ten rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points as well, but their efforts weren't enough to take the Dallas Mavericks over the line.

That is 77's spot 🪄 pic.twitter.com/ObjgTX3lWN — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 16, 2021

With the season series tied at 1-1 between the two sides, the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks will be eager to win this game and emerge with the bragging rights.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Updates

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers played the first game of this back-to-back series without their starting center Serge Ibaka and point guard Patrick Beverley. The former is listed as 'day-to-day' due to lower back tightness, while the latter is ruled out due to right knee soreness.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have listed two players as 'day-to-day'- forward James Johnson, who missed the last game due to personal reasons and backup center Dwight Powell, who is dealing with illness.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

The LA Clippers will likely start the same starting five from the last game if Serge Ibaka does not play.

They opted for the backcourt pairing of Reggie Jackson and Paul George, while Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris Sr. played as the two forwards.

Backup center Ivica Zubac replaced Ibaka in the last game and should start if the latter is unavailable. Morris replaced Batum in the starting lineup and seems likely to start again after having a decent game.

The reserves will likely feature Lou Williams and Terrance Mann, who will provide cover for the guards. Nicolas Batum and Pattrick Patterson should continue to provide cover for the frontcourt stars.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks, too, are unlikely to make any changes to their lineup from their last outing. Luka Doncic and Josh Richardson should start proceedings from the backcourt, while Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis are likely to continue as the three frontcourt players.

The reserves could feature Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson as the two backup guards; Willey Cauley-Stein could play the most rotation minutes for the forwards.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Paul George, F - Kawhi Leonard, F - Marcus Morris Sr., C - Ivica Zubac.

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic, G - Josh Richardson, F - Maxi Kleber, F - Dorian Finney-Smith, C - Kristaps Porzingis.