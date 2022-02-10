LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - February 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will lock horns with the Dallas Mavericks in an exciting NBA 2021-22 Western Conference matchup at the American Airlines Center on Thursday, February 10. Both sides have won once apiece in their two previous meetings this season.

The Clippers are coming off a blowout 109-135 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. combined to score 56 points for the Grizzlies. The team had more than 30 points in all four quarters, which showed their offensive flow on the night. Isaiah Hartenstein and Norman Powell scored 19 and 16 points respectively, but their efforts were not enough to prevent a Clippers loss.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, head into this home game after a stunning 116-86 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. Luka Doncic scored 33 points and secured 11 assists to lead the way from the front. Jalen Brunson also chipped in with 21 points on the night.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Thursday, February 10; 9:30 PM ET (Friday, February 11; 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

LA Clippers Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers have played well despite missing two of their stars. They are ranked eighth in the West with a 27-29 season record.

The team recently recruited two able players in Norman Powell and Robert Covington. Both have made their way from the Portland Trail Blazers, and have done extremely well in the two games played so far.

Against the Mavericks, the Clippers will look to put in their best foot forward, as they have lost two consecutive games. A win in this one will help them stay ahead of the Lakers, who are just behind them in the standings. However, to get the better of the Mavs, the team will have to tick all the boxes and also find ways to contain Luka Doncic from unleashing his magic.

Key Player - Norman Powell

Norman Powell is just a recent addition to the Clippers, but his performances with them have been truly impressive.

He was having a great season with the Trail Blazers, so it came as a bit of a shock when he was traded. However, Powell is a true professional, and will hope to keep playing to his best wherever he goes. The 28-year-old had a 16-point game against the Grizzlies. He will hope to better that, and help the Clippers return to winning ways in this road game.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson; G - Norman Powell; F - Robert Covington; F - Marcus Morris Sr.; C - Ivica Zubac.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have looked impressive in the last few months, and are sitting fifth in the West with a 32-23 record on the season. They have a terrific roster, with points coming in from everywhere.

Luka Doncic has once again looked like his true self, and is putting up special numbers. Players like Jalen Brunson and Reggie Bullock have also been good, and it finally looks like the Mavs are firing on all cylinders.

Against the Clippers, the Mavs will hope to keep their winning streak alive to help them put pressure on the Utah Jazz, who currently occupy fourth place.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is undoubtedly one of the most talented youngsters in the NBA. His ability to do nearly everything on the court makes him a special talent. The Slovenian is averaging 26.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG and 9.2 APG in 40 appearances this season.

Doncic has always been a great performer against the Clippers. His team has faced off multiple times against the Clippers in the playoffs, and Doncic produced with some terrific performances. He will look to do the same here to give the Mavericks a win in this home game.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic; G - Jalen Brunson; F - Reggie Bullock; F - Dorian Finney - Smith; C - Dwight Powell.

Clippers vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Clippers and Mavericks have played some pretty intense games in the last few years. Both have quality rosters, but given the injuries the Clippers have, the Mavericks will fancy their chances of winning this game. However, they cannot loosen their guard, as the Clippers are a resilient side, and they will not make things easy for the Mavs.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Mavericks game?

Also Read Article Continues below

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Southwest.

Edited by Bhargav