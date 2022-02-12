LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - February 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will meet in their fourth and final game against each other in the 2021-22 NBA regular-season at American Airlines Center on Saturday, February 12th.

Dallas took a 2-1 advantage in the season series when the two teams clashed in their previous game on Thursday night. Luka Doncic had a career night, tallying 51 points to lead the home side to a 112-105 win over Los Angeles.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Saturday, February 12th; 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, February 13th; 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have been struggling of late, having lost five of their last seven games. They've had problems on both ends of the floor during that stretch and will be hoping to set things straight as they come up against the Dallas Mavericks in the second installment of this back-to-back.

The Clippers trailed by as many as 17 points at one stage and could never recover in their previous outing against Dallas. LA simply had no answer for Luka Doncic, who scored 28 of his 51 points in the first quarter alone.

Ty Lue's men will have to do a better job of executing their defensive schemes against the Slovenian to give themselves a decent chance of winning this tie.

The LA Clippers will also need to work on being more efficient from 3-point range. They converted only nine of their 23 attempts from deep, which hampered their chances of claiming a win on Thursday night.

Key Player - Reggie Jackson

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Clippers

Reggie Jackson has simply not been as efficient as he would have liked this season, shooting 39% from the field and 32.9% from the 3-point range. As one of the LA Clippers' primary scoring threats, Jackson needs to find his rhythm early on in this game to make a difference for his side against the Dallas Mavericks.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Norman Powell | F - Nicolas Batum | F - Marcus Morris | C - Ivica Zubac.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks returned to form in style last week and are on a four-game winning streak. Their defense looks solid once again as they have managed to restrict three of their last four opponents to under 100 points.

They managed to beat the LA Clippers for the second time this season with the help of a solid two-way performance from the team. The Clippers can be a difficult side to beat if they execute their defensive plans to perfection. This means the Mavs will have to make sure they keep the scoreboard ticking over throughout the contest.

Luka Doncic was instrumental in the last game, but the Dallas Mavericks cannot solely rely on him to have put up another 50-piece. The Clippers are one of the most well-coached teams in the league and will seek to limit Doncic's scoring potential this time around.

The rest of the group, especially the likes of Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, will be called upon to contribute scoring-wise if Doncic fails to have an efficient game.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks v Portland Trail Blazers

Luka Doncic has been on a tear over his last seven games, recording six 30-point games and three triple-doubles during that stretch. Doncic is shooting at an average of 50% from the field, including 40% from beyond the arc. Doncic's ability to impact the game with his all-round play offensively has been huge for the Dallas Mavericks and will prove key once again against the LA Clippers.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Reggie Bullock | C - Dwight Powell.

Clippers vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The LA Clippers have managed to bounce back from tough stretches multiple times this season. That could be a possibility once again, however, the odds are still in favor of the Dallas Mavericks coming away with the victory in this encounter.

The Mavs have simply been the better team health-wise and their recent run of form suggests momentum is on their side. Dallas will also have the added boost of playing at home, where they hold a 20-10 record on the season.

Where to watch Clippers vs Mavericks

Bally Sports SoCal (LA) and Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas) will televise the game between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks locally. Fans can also watch the match online via NBA League Pass.

