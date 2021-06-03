LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and match preview - June 4th, 2021 | Game 6, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks will host the LA Clippers in Game 6 of a thrilling 2021 NBA Playoffs first-round series on Friday. The Mavericks re-gained control of the series following a narrow win in Game 5.

The LA Clippers got off to a rocky start, losing their first two games to the Mavericks. They hit back to tie the series but once again failed to make use of home-court advantage and now find themselves 3-2 down.

The LA Clippers were in danger of being swept with the way the Dallas Mavericks started the series. However, Dallas let slip a 2-0 lead, losing both games in front of their home crowd. Luka Doncic's injury and the failure of his teammates to step up cost the Mavericks Games 3 and 4.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks | Game 6, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time: Friday, June 4th, 2021; 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, June 5th, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

LA Clippers preview

Dallas Mavericks v LA Clippers - Game One

The LA Clippers have struggled in the postseason. Although Paul George and Kahwi Leonard have made significant contributions, the same cannot be said for the rest of the team who have struggled to put points on the board.

Rajon Rondo missed the mark in Game 5 despite being a dependable sixth man in the first four games. Rondo was 0 of 6 from the field and only made one free throw in 21 minutes.

Key player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers

If the LA Clippers are to turn things around, Kawhi Leonard has to be the man to lead the charge. Leonard has been sensational for the Clippers so far and is their only hope of making a deep run in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Kawhi Leonard this playoffs:



33.0 PPG

8.5 RPG

2.5 3PG

63/47/88%

74.1 TS%



Nuts. pic.twitter.com/qujeWynyqg — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 31, 2021

He is averaging 30.4 points but that's not been enough to put his team ahead in the series. The last time Leonard averaged similar numbers in the playoffs, his team went on to win the NBA Finals.

LA Clippers predicted lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Paul George l Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard l Power Forward - Marcus Morris l Center - Nicolas Batum.

Dallas Mavericks preview

Dallas Mavericks v LA Clippers - Game Five

The Dallas Mavericks are one win away from exacting revenge on the LA Clippers for their first-round exit in 2020. Although the Clippers are still in the tie, the Mavericks look the more likely to advance to the second round.

Rick Carlisle guided the Dallas Mavericks to the Championship in 2011 and has the experience to lead them on another deep run this year. Dallas has continually been bailed out by its guards thus far and will need more production from the frontcourt.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Tim Hardaway Jr. have been sensational so far in the playoffs but Kristaps Porzingis has had a poor run, averaging 13.8 points in five games.

Key player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks

Despite nursing a neck injury in his last three games, Luka Doncic has still been the standout performer for the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic's brilliance helped Dallas get back to winning ways in Game 5.

42 points

14 assists

8 rebounds

3-2 series lead



🙌🏼 @luka7doncic pic.twitter.com/Mw7PvoBN4y — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2021

After struggling towards the end of Games 3 and 4, Doncic took Game 5 by storm, registering 42 points and 14 assists with a .459 field goal percentage.

Dallas Mavericks predicted lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. l Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis l Center - Maxi Kleber.

Clippers vs Mavericks prediction

With momentum on their side, Dallas Mavericks should be able to deliver the final blow of this series in front of their home fans. Both teams have been awful on home court in this series, and the Mavericks have an opportunity to change that.

The LA Clippers, however, do have the talent to turn this series around. If the Clippers hope to make it past the first round, Paul George needs to get red-hot from the field, while Leonard needs to deliver the types of performances that earned him two NBA Finals MVP awards.

The Clippers have so far failed to contain Doncic and that could ultimately lead to their exit.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Mavericks Game 6?

The live broadcast of the Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers game will be available on TNT, Spectrum Sportsnet, Bally Sports South-West Dallas, and Bally Sports Southern California. Fans can also live-stream the game on NBA League Pass.

Dear reader, could you please take a short, 30-second survey to help us improve and give you better NBA/basketball coverage on our site? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Arvind Sriram