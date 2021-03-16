LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - March 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday for the second time in as many 2020-21 NBA games.

In their first meeting this season, the LA Clippers posted a 10-point victory, with as many as seven players scoring in double digits. However, the LA Clippers have struggled to get going since the All-Star break, winning two of their last four games.

The likes of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have continued to put up some incredible performances in recent weeks. But the LA Clippers are rumored to be in the market for a point guard, as Patrick Beverley is set to miss a number of games.

The Dallas Mavericks, meanwhile, have registered some big wins in recent weeks but could struggle defensively against the offensive prowess of the Clippers. Nevertheless, the likes of Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. have produced key buckets in recent games and will need to support the starting lineup better this time around.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 17th, 2021; 9:30 PM ET (Thursday; 8:00 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

LA Clippers Preview

Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are fit and firing for the LA Clippers.

The LA Clippers have been in terrible form in recent weeks, struggling to convert impressive offensive displays into wins. They have had multiple injury issues, though, with the likes of Paul George and Patrick Beverley missing large swathes of this campaign.

Beverley’s latest injury means Reggie Jackson could get a look-in again, with the LA Clippers looking only a point-guard away from being realistic-title contenders.

Lou Williams, Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson have been the outstanding players from the bench, although the latter could start this game.

Key Player – Kawhi Leonard

In Kawhi Leonard, the LA Clippers have one of the best two-way players in the league.

His numbers have been impressive despite his team missing multiple players. Leonard is averaging 26.4 points per game and has been a force to reckon with at both ends of the court. While he is not in the reckoning for the 2021 NBA MVP award, a lot could change between now and the end of the season.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Paul George, F - Kawhi Leonard, F - Nicolas Batum, C - Serge Ibaka.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Porzingis and Doncic have the two best players for the Dallas Mavericks this season.

The Dallas Mavericks have shown a lot of fight in recent weeks, which has translated to some impressive wins. But with Luka Doncic sitting out two games in the last ten days, the Mavericks have stuttered a bit. However, Kristaps Porzingis has shown good scoring touch during this period.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is starting fewer games but has been a huge impact player off the bench in recent weeks. Jalen Brunson has also been consistent, although the LA Clippers’ offensive threats mean that much will depend on how the Dallas Mavericks cope with the likes of Leonard, George and Lou Williams.

Key Player – Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has been a revelation this season and is a frontrunner for the 2021 NBA MVP award. His numbers have been staggering, even though his team fell short in their last outing against the LA Clippers despite his brilliant triple-double.

Doncic might be new to the serious MVP debate, but some of his best performances have come in the face of adversity, with the Dallas Mavericks one of many teams who have struggled with injuries this season.

Nevertheless, he will be one to look out for against the LA Clippers once again.

G - Luka Doncic, G - Josh Richardson, F - Dorian Finney-Smith, F - Maxi Kleber, C - Kristaps Porzingis.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Match Prediction

Both teams have had a bit of a slump in recent games, but the LA Clippers start off as the marginal favorites.

The Dallas Mavericks have in Doncic a trump card capable of taking the game to the Clippers in what could be an enticing contest.

Where to watch the LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks game?

The LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks game will have local coverage on the FOX Sports Southwest and FOX Sports Prime Ticket. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.