LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - May 28th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

After losing twice at Staples Center, the LA Clippers face an uphill battle when they go on the road to face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of their 2021 NBA Playoffs first-round series.

A lot of questions have been posed of the Clippers this week and of their title credentials after many had tipped them to have a successful postseason. However, they now face a statistically daunting task as, in NBA history, only 6% of teams who have lost the first two games of a series have gone on to advance.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Friday, May 28th, 9:30 PM ET (Saturday, May 29th, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

LA Clippers Preview

LA Clippers star duo Leonard and Paul George

The LA Clippers have got an almighty task ahead of them, beginning on Friday night in Dallas. Their defense has been torn apart by Luka Doncic and they are not shooting the ball at the same rate fans became accustomed to in the regular season.

In the two games so far, the Dallas Mavericks have averaged 54% from the field and 50% from downtown - both playoff highs for any team this year and well above their season averages. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers have shot a respectable 48.8% from the field but only 32.9% from three - well below their league-leading 41% during the 2020-21 campaign.

Their biggest problem on the road will be defense. Although they've shot the ball worse than normal, the Clippers have still been effective on offense. If they are going to turn that into wins they have to find a way to shut down Doncic and hope the Mavs' hot scoring cools down.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has reminded the league what he can do in the playoffs and it will be up to him to pull the LA Clippers out of their current mess. He has managed to keep pace with Doncic in terms of stats, though has had a +/- of -11 to the Slovenian's +11.

Leonard is averaging 33.5 points, eight rebounds and three steals so far in the series and has shot the ball at 53.5% from the field. He also had the best highlight of the two games when he threw down a ferocious dunk on Dallas Mavericks center Maxi Kleber in Game 1.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have the LA Clippers on the edge, with the series currently theirs to lose. Beyond Doncic, there have been efficient performances throughout the Mavs roster, while Tim Hardaway Jr. has played some of the best basketball of his career.

Hardaway has averaged 24.5 points across two games while Jalen Brunson has led the Dallas Mavericks bench mob with a handy 12 points in each matchup. If the Mavs are going to advance, they will need sustained scoring performances from the rest of their lineup beyond Doncic.

The Slovenian has the ability to carry them during the regular season, but with the LA Clippers double and triple-teaming him on defense, Doncic's teammates will have to continue to step up.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic has been dominant in the two games so far

Luka Doncic is currently on a one-man wrecking mission against the LA Clippers defense, and there are few signs of him being stopped. He does everything on the floor and the focus that the Clippers are having to afford for him on the defensive end is leaving his teammates open on the perimeter.

LUKA DONCIC 🔥

39 PTS

7 REB

7 AST

5 3PTS

1 Dunk on Morris

1 1-legged fadeaway 3PT



He has 38+ PTS in 4 of his 8 career Playoff games.pic.twitter.com/nfLtZmgtqC — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 26, 2021

Doncic is having his way with the LA Clippers matchups, often getting a switch onto the smaller and less powerful Patrick Beverley. He has led all of his Dallas Mavericks teammates in points, assists and rebounds in both games. In Game 1, he became the youngest player in NBA history to have grabbed more than one triple-double in the postseason.

Doncic will continue to be the deciding factor in this series for the Dallas Mavericks as to whether they advance or not. He has already put himself among the league's top ten players but will be looking to take his status to the next level by taking the Mavs to their first postseason semifinal since 2011.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Maxi Kleber

Clippers vs Mavericks Match Prediction

All of the stats and analysis suggest the Dallas Mavericks will continue their winning run. However, they will struggle to maintain their elite scoring efficiency throughout the entire series. The LA Clippers rarely have multiple off-nights offensively and have the depth to outscore the Mavs bench.

It's going to be about who wants it more and currently it's the Dallas Mavericks, although if the LA Clippers can control Luka Doncic better, they could turn the tide in their favor. We're going against the odds in this one and predicting a Clippers victory.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Mavericks matchup

Fans can catch game 3 on the Bally Sports Local and Bally Sports Southwest networks, as well as on ESPN. On the NBA League Pass, the matchup can also be streamed live.