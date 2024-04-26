LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Preview - April 26, 2024 | Game 3, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of the three 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Friday. This will be the third game of their best-of-seven series, with the series tied 1-1. The Mavericks won Game 2 96-93 on Tuesday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 3 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 26.

The Mavs hold a 100-73 all-time advantage in the regular season, while the Clippers lead 9-6 in the playoffs. Dallas won Game 2 behind Luka Doncic’s 32 points and nine assists. James Harden led LA with 22 points and eight assists.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 3 of the LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Western Conference first-round series is scheduled for Friday, April 26, at American Airlines Center. The game begins at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on ESPN. It will also be broadcast on Bally Sports SW-DAL and Bally Sports SoCal. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Clippers (+165) vs. Mavericks (-200)

Spread: Clippers (+4.5) vs. Mavericks (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o210.5) vs. Mavericks -110 (u210.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Clippers lost their home-court advantage after losing Game 2. If they are to win this series, they need to win one on the road. LA’s hopes will be on Kawhi Leonard, after the forward had a mediocre game (15 points) on Tuesday. Leonard was returning from a long injury layoff and could have been just rusty. He needs to be great on the road for the Clippers to win.

The Mavericks seem to have found their perfect duo in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The two combined for 55 points on Tuesday. In Game 1, they combined for 64 points. With the third game at home, fans will hope for a similar performance.

On Tuesday, Dallas kept the game close until the third quarter, trailing 66-65 with 12 minutes remaining. The Mavs won the final quarter 96-93 to upset the Clippers. While Doncic and Irving were great as usual in the quarter with seven and eight points, respectively, it was P.J. Washington’s 10 points that proved crucial in getting the win.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Clippers listed Kawhi Leonard as questionable with right knee inflammation. He should, however, play given the importance of the game. LA coach Ty Lue should start:

PG: James Harden SG: Terance Mann SF: Paul George PF: Kawhi Leonard C: Ivica Zubac

The Clippers’ key substitutes should be Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook.

The Mavericks will be without Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain) on Friday. Daniel Gafford is questionable with a back injury. If Gafford can’t play, Dallas coach Jason Kidd should start:

PG: Luka Doncic SG: Kyrie Irving SF: Derrick Jones Jr. PF: P.J. Washington C: Dereck Lively II

Dallas’ key substitutes should be Dante Exum, Maxi Kleber and Josh Green.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Kawhi Leonard has an over/under of 22.5 points. After an underwhelming performance on Tuesday, Leonard should bounce back with over 22.5 points.

Luka Doncic has an over/under of 34.5 points. With the Clippers defense focusing on Doncic, he could end the game with less than 34.5 points.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The oddsmakers favor Dallas to win at home. However, we predict the Clippers to upset the Mavericks and get the win on Friday. Kawhi Leonard is due for a big game and that could make all the difference. This should be a moderately high-scoring game with the team total going over 210.5 points.

