LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets prediction and combined starting 5 - March 17th, 2021

In what will be the second consecutive NBA match between the two sides, the Dallas Mavericks host the LA Clippers at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

The LA Clippers emerged victorious by 10 points in their last match, with 2021 NBA All-Star contender Kawhi Leonard producing a cool 22 points.

The Dallas Mavericks have been in good form in recent weeks but have struggled to cope after going behind in the first quarter. Luka Doncic ended up with an impressive triple-double, which did not prove to be enough as seven individual LA Clippers players scored in double digits.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Combined Prediction - March 17th, 2021

On paper, the LA Clippers look stronger, although the recent injury to Patrick Beverley means that Reggie Jackson will be stepping in again. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have produced incredible numbers in recent games, with the former’s two-way impact on full display.

The LA Clippers have a dependable bench player in Lou Williams, who can come in and get regular buckets. Ivica Zubac stepped in for the injured Serge Ibaka the last time around. The center is expected to return to the starting lineup, although Zubac chipped in with 15 points and 11 rebounds last time around.

The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, have relied on the offensive brilliance of Luka Doncic, who appears set to be a big contender for the 2021 NBA MVP award. The likes of Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. have also been in good scoring touch, along with Jalen Brunson.

The Dallas Mavericks have relied on Doncic and Porzingis game after game.

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled on the defensive end of the court and might see their troubles continue for the second straight time against the LA Clippers.

The Clippers themselves have been poor in recent games, which essentially makes for a mouth-watering tie. The Dallas Mavericks will be second favorites, although Luka Doncic will have other ideas.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks combined starting 5 - March 17th, 2021

G Luka Doncic, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Marcus Morris, C Kristaps Porzingis

The likes of Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are no-brainers in this combined lineup, with two of the three expected to be bonafide NBA MVP contenders.

Luka Doncic has simply been magical, with his offensive scoring and playmaking abilities on full display. He is averaging 28.1 points, 9.3 assists and 8.5 rebounds, and is virtually producing a triple-double every game.

Paul George has missed a number of games this season due to injuries, but has looked close to his best in recent weeks.

Both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are fit and firing for the LA Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard in particular has led the LA Clippers to quite a few wins single-handedly and looks set for a serious title charge this time around. Marcus Morris makes the combined lineup ahead of the Dallas Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber, who is expected to get his fourth start of the season against the Mavericks.

Kleber has done well in recent weeks, and has established himself as the starting forward in the place of Nicolas Batum. Morris has largely impressed off the bench and is averaging 11.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

He has been a constant attacking presence and produced 14 points and 6 rebounds in his last start against the Mavericks.

The center spot goes to Kristaps Porzingis, who missed a number of games at the start of the season but has been an offensive mainstay in the recent success that the Dallas Mavericks have had.

Porzingis takes the spot ahead of the injured Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubic, who were impressive last time around as well.