LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 1 (April 19) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers will be at Mile High City on Saturday to start their first-round playoff series with the Denver Nuggets. LA is seeded fifth but heads into Game 1 as one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Clippers, 18-3 since Mar. 3, look to draw first blood with a win against Nikola Jokic and Co.

Ad

The Nuggets hope to have put the chaotic ending to the regular season behind them. Denver fired Mike Malone before interim head coach David Adelman guided the team to three straight wins and the No. 4 seed. They will be tested right off the bat against a team with the best net rating in the NBA in the last three weeks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report

LA Clippers injury report

The Clippers don’t have anyone on the injury report for Game 1 of their series against the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets injury report

DaRon Holmes remains out due to a right Achilles injury.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

LA Clippers predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd James Harden Ben Simmons Patty Mills Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanovic Amir Coffey Norman Powell Derrick Jones Jr. Jordan Miller Kawhi Leonard Nic Batum Kobe Brown Ivica Zubac Drew Eubanks

Ad

Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook Jalen Pickett Christian Braun Julian Strawther Jalen Pickett Michael Porter Jr. Peyton Watson Spencer Jones Aaron Gordon Zeke Nnaji Hunter Tyson Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Dario Saric

Ad

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Key matchups

Nikola Jokic vs Ivica Zubac

Nikola Jokic vs Ivica Zubac has to be the one-on-one duel to look forward to in the Clippers-Nuggets series. It’s no secret that the Nuggets will always lean on the Serbian, the three-time MVP. Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game.

Zubac turned heads with his improved defensive play, which has made him a contender for the Defensive Player of the Year. If the Croatian can keep the Joker from having his usual influence and impact on the game, the Clippers could pull off a Game 1 upset.

Ad

Kawhi Leonard vs Aaron Gordon

The LA Clippers surged in the second half of the season partly because of Kawhi Leonard’s play. Leonard averaged 17.2 PPG in January and February before putting up 26.0 PPG over the next two months. The Claw is looking more and more like the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Aaron Gordon will likely start on Leonard. Gordon has the size, athleticism and experience to keep Leonard from exploding. It will be a big win for Denver if Gordon can shackle Leonard.

Ad

James Harden vs Christian Braun

What Jokic does for Denver is similar to what James Harden brings to the LA Clippers. LA’s offense becomes lethal when the former MVP dictates the tempo and pace of the game. The Clippers are tough to beat if Harden is scoring and running his team with efficiency.

The Nuggets groomed Christian Braun to be their eventual perimeter defensive ace. This will be his first postseason as the team’s go-to stopper in the backcourt. He will test his skills against Harden, one of the craftiest and most unorthodox players with the ball.

Ad

Norman Powell vs Michael Porter Jr.

Norman Powell has been a thorn in the Denver Nuggets’ side all season. The shooting guard is averaging 27.8 PPG on 53.6% efficiency, including 48.7% from deep versus Denver.

The Nuggets simply can’t allow Powell to have another big scoring night against them. It will be Michael Porter Jr.’s task to slow down Powell. Porter is bigger and stronger but he will have to fight and navigate through screens to shadow Powell.

This matchup could be the X-factor that decides the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More