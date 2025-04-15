LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for 2025 NBA Playoffs first round

After a grueling last month of jostling for playoff positioning, the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets will meet in the first round starting Saturday. The Clippers and the Nuggets ended the regular season with a 50-32 record, but Denver owned the tiebreaker to host the series. Nikola Jokic and Co. finished the season with a 32-20 mark against Western Conference opponents, while LA had a 29-23 record.

Ad

The two teams took different paths to where they ended up after the regular season. Denver once had the No. 2 spot but slid to No. 4 due to late-season struggles that resulted in the firing of Mike Malone. LA took a different path, hanging at the No. 8 spot before surging to the finish line.

With the 82-game grind out the window, they can focus on each other for what is expected to be a slam-bang affair.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets head-to-head

What began as a fairly even head-to-head duel in the 70s became a steadily lopsided mano-a-mano favoring the Nuggets. Denver has a stranglehold of battles over the years, holding a 110-87 record.

Over the last two seasons, they have been even, toting a 4-4 card during that stretch.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Season Stats

If the entire season stats hold, the Clippers-Nuggets series could be the proverbial battle between offense and defense. LA averages 112.9 points per game, 20th in the NBA, and owns a 114.3 offensive rating, 15th in the league. Defense has been the Clippers’ calling card. They have a 109.4 defensive rating, third in the NBA, and surrender 108.4 PPG, fourth among 30 teams.

Ad

Since March 6, though, they have had the No. 1 offense and defense, which will be a cause for concern for the Nuggets.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Denver usually overwhelms opponents with its high-octane offense, which pours in 120.8 PPG, third in the NBA. Behind Nikola Jokic’s brilliance, the Nuggets have the fourth-best offensive rating this season with 118.9.

Conversely, the Nuggets have a 118.9 defensive rating, 21st in the NBA and the worst among Western Conference playoff-bound teams. The porous defense has allowed opponents to torch them for 116.9 PPG, 25th in the league.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Last 5 games

The Clippers and the Nuggets are 2-2 this season and 3-2 over their last five games with LA holding the slight edge. LA won three straight before Denver broke the slump in mid-December. The Nuggets kept their dominance, pulverizing the Clippers 126-103 in early January.

Ad

The trend here is that when LA wins, the margin of victory has never reached past five points. When Denver emerges on top, it’s usually a blowout win.

Here are the scorelines of the last five games between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets:

Nuggets 126-103 Clippers, Jan. 8, 2025

Nuggets 120-98 Clippers, Dec. 13, 2024

Clippers 126-122 Nuggets, Dec. 1, 2024

Clippers 109-104 Nuggets, Oct. 26, 2024

Clippers 102-100 Nuggets, Apr. 4, 2024

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets 2024 NBA Playoffs Schedule

Games and location Date and Time TV Game 1, Ball Arena Sat. April 19, 3:30 ET ESPN Game 2, Ball Arena TBA Game 3, Intuit Dome TBA Game 4, Intuit Dome TBA Game 5, Ball Arena TBA Game 6, Intuit Dome TBA Game 7, Ball Arena TBA

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More