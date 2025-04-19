LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Scores for April 19 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 1

On Saturday, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets faced off with Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
After a second-round exit in the playoffs last year, Jokic and the Nuggets entered into this year's postseason eager to make a deep playoff run under newly appointed interim coach David Adelman.
On the flip side, after several seasons of waiting for a healthy Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are eager to capitalize on the recent success of the James Harden-Kawhi Leonard duo and ride a wave of momentum to an NBA Finals appearance.
Denver finished the regular season with a 50-32 record, winning five of their last ten while closing out their regular season schedule on a three-game win streak.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
On the flip side, LA ended the regular season with a 50-32 record themselves, however, the team closed out the regular season on an eight-game win streak that saw them win either in a row thanks to some stellar play from the Leonard-Harden duo.
According to VegasInsider, LA entered into the first-round series as a -125 favorite, while on the flip side Denver entered the postseason as a +105 underdog in the series despite being the higher seed between the two teams.
LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets player stats and box score
LA Clippers player stats and box score
Denver Nuggets player stats and box score
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Game 1 summary
Although Denver has home court advantage in this series, LA came out strong in the first quarter, seizing an early lead that saw them outscore the Nuggets 35-27 thanks to a big first quarter from James Harden, who scored 15 points on 54% from the field to give LA an eight-point lead.
The Clippers were able to keep the momentum rolling early in the second quarter, however, as we closed in on halftime, the Nuggets began to rally, cutting the deficit to 10 with just under three minutes to go as James Harden entered into foul trouble with his third personal.
After cutting the lead to ten, Denver went on a 13-2 run that saw the team close the gap to just four heading into the half.
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.