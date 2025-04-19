LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Scores for April 19 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 1

  • home icon
By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 19, 2025 21:04 GMT
Player stats and box scores for Game 1 of the LA Clippers-Denver Nuggets playoff series (Image credit: Imagn)
On Saturday, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets faced off with Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

After a second-round exit in the playoffs last year, Jokic and the Nuggets entered into this year's postseason eager to make a deep playoff run under newly appointed interim coach David Adelman.

On the flip side, after several seasons of waiting for a healthy Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are eager to capitalize on the recent success of the James Harden-Kawhi Leonard duo and ride a wave of momentum to an NBA Finals appearance.

Denver finished the regular season with a 50-32 record, winning five of their last ten while closing out their regular season schedule on a three-game win streak.

On the flip side, LA ended the regular season with a 50-32 record themselves, however, the team closed out the regular season on an eight-game win streak that saw them win either in a row thanks to some stellar play from the Leonard-Harden duo.

According to VegasInsider, LA entered into the first-round series as a -125 favorite, while on the flip side Denver entered the postseason as a +105 underdog in the series despite being the higher seed between the two teams.

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

LA Clippers player stats and box score

Name

Reb

Ast

Stl

Blk

TO

PF

Pts

Kawhi Leonard

1

1

2

0

3

2

14

Ivica Zubac

6

2

0

0

2

1

10

James Harden

4

3

0

0

0

3

15

Norman Powell

1

3

0

0

3

0

5

Kris Dunn

2

0

0

1

0

1

7

Nicolas Batum

2

0

0

0

1

0

0

Derrick Jones Jr.

2

0

0

2

0

0

2

Ben Simmons

2

2

0

1

0

2

0

Bogdan Bogdanovic

3

2

0

0

1

2

0

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Name

Reb

Ast

Stl

Blk

TO

PF

Pts

Aaron Gordon

3

1

0

0

2

1

8

Michael Porter Jr.

4

0

0

0

1

0

3

Nikola Jokic

4

4

1

1

2

3

13

Jamal Murray

4

3

1

0

0

1

6

Christian Braun

0

0

2

0

0

1

6

Peyton Watson

2

0

1

0

1

1

6

Russell Westbrook

2

2

2

0

0

0

5

Jalen Pickett

1

0

0

0

0

1

2

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Game 1 summary

Although Denver has home court advantage in this series, LA came out strong in the first quarter, seizing an early lead that saw them outscore the Nuggets 35-27 thanks to a big first quarter from James Harden, who scored 15 points on 54% from the field to give LA an eight-point lead.

The Clippers were able to keep the momentum rolling early in the second quarter, however, as we closed in on halftime, the Nuggets began to rally, cutting the deficit to 10 with just under three minutes to go as James Harden entered into foul trouble with his third personal.

After cutting the lead to ten, Denver went on a 13-2 run that saw the team close the gap to just four heading into the half.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

