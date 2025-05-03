  • home icon
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 7 (May 3) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 03, 2025 09:02 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups, depth charts and more for Game 7 on May. 3. [photo: Imagn]

The LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets will end their first-round playoff series in Game 7 on Saturday. LA lived to fight another day after holding on to upend Denver 111-105 two nights ago. The Clippers, which won 105-102 in Mile High City in Game 2, look to pull off another road victory in the winner-take-all showdown.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have to get over their Game 6 loss when they host the Clippers in a must-win game. Nikola Jokic and Co. rallied late in the fourth quarter in Los Angeles but failed to overhaul the lead.

The Nuggets must also shake off a nightmarish performance the last time they played a Game 7, which was in 2024 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jokic and his teammates led by 20 points before going down 98-90 to the Anthony Edwards-led team. This version of the Nuggets is different, but their core players who suffered the painful loss last year remain the same.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report

LA Clippers injury report

Everyone on the Clippers is ready to suit up for Game 7 on Saturday.

Denver Nuggets injury report

Only DaRon Holmes II, who has not played all season because of a right Achilles tendon injury, will not play.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting lineups and depth charts

LA Clippers predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters2nd3rd
James HardenBen SimmonsPatty Mills
Kris DunnBogdan BogdanovicAmir Coffey
Norman PowellDerrick Jones Jr.Jordan Miller
Kawhi LeonardNic BatumKobe Brown
Ivica ZubacDrew Eubanks
Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters2nd3rd
Jamal MurrayRussell WestbrookTrey Alexander
Christian BraunJulian StrawtherJalen Pickett
Michael Porter Jr.Peyton WatsonSpencer Jones
Aaron GordonZeke NnajiVlatko Cancar
Nikola JokicDeAndre JordanDario Saric
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Key Matchups

Nic Batum vs Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray finished with 21 points behind 9-for-19 shooting in Game 6. Clippers coach Ty Lue played Nic Batum 34 minutes, his most in the playoffs, to help slow down Murray. The strategy worked as the 6-foot-8 Frenchman helped limit the point guard’s production.

Batum also held up well when guarding Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. Lue will likely go to him again in the must-win Game 7.

The veteran forward also has a floor-spacing game that the Nuggets must watch out for. Murray, Jokic and Porter can’t sag off the Frenchman to clog the paint. Batum could be the X-factor for the Clippers on Saturday.

Nikola Jokic vs Ivica Zubac

The 1-on-1 duel between Nikola Jokic and Ivica Zubac has to be the most entertaining and crucial in the series. Jokic has been his usual brilliant self, but Zubac denied him late in Game 6 to help give the LA Clippers the win.

Per ESPN Stats, The Joker went 5 of 14 when matched up with Zubac two nights ago, including 1-for-8 in the second half. With less than a minute left, the Denver Nuggets went to Jokic twice and the Croatian kept him from scoring in back-to-back possessions.

The three-time MVP has also been forced to keep track of Ivica Zubac, who has relentlessly crashed the boards. LA will consider it a win if it can make Jokic battle hard for rebounds and limit Zubac’s inside scoring.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
