LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips - April 19 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 1

The LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets will clash in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday. LA is seeded fifth but is arguably the more in-form team than Denver. The Clippers surged in the rankings with an 18-3 record since March.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Nuggets had to endure a controversial and chaotic ending to their season before ending up with the No. 4 seed. Denver struggled late, forcing the team to fire Mike Malone. Interim head coach David Adelman led the team to three straight wins, but it remains to be seen if they have moved past their hiccups.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Clippers (+115) vs Nuggets (-135)

Odds: Clippers (+2.5) vs. Nuggets (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Clippers (o224.0 -110) vs. Nuggets (U224.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets preview

Ad

The LA Clippers, which vowed to hang their hats on defense when the season started, lived up to their promise. Despite injuries, they became an excellent defensive team. They will again lean on that identity in the playoffs against arguably the best passing big man in NBA history.

LA’s newfound calling card will be put on notice in the face of a Nikola Jokic-led assault. The Clippers better be on top of their game plan or the Nuggets could overrun them in Denver.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What Jokic has done this season is quite mind-boggling. He finished the season averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game. Adelman knows he can count on the Joker to deliver. The interim coach will have to coax more out of a supporting cast that has not always met expectations.

Jamal Murray can’t afford to have another lackluster playoff like last year. The Nuggets need him to step up to help Jokic carry the team.

Ad

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups

Clippers

PG: James Harden | PG: Kris Dunn | SG: Norman Powell | SF: Kawhi Leonard | C: Ivica Zubac

Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray | SG: Christian Braun | SF: Michael Porter Jr. | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola Jokic

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Nikola Jokic is averaging 33.2 PPG in April. Denver needs a big scoring game from the three-time MVP to beat the Clippers. The Joker likely tops his 27.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

Norman Powell has run rings around the Nuggets in the regular season, averaging 27.8 PPG behind 53.6% efficiency. Powell might not have the same explosive night, but he can still beat his 17.5 (O/U) points prop.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Clippers have been playing better than the Denver Nuggets over the past two months. Still, Ball Arena will be rocking in Game 1 on Saturday. The fans and the Mile High City home floor could give the Nuggets a badly needed boost to draw first blood.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More