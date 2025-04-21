LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips - April 21 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 2

The LA Clippers look to bounce back on Monday against the Denver Nuggets after wilting late in Game 1 on Saturday. LA allowed the home team to rally from a 15-point deficit to lose 112-110 in overtime. The Clippers hope to have more lasting execution and efficiency in the rematch against the hosts to tie the Western Conference playoff series.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Nuggets dodged a bullet two nights ago. If not for Nikola Jokic’s all-around greatness and Russell Westbrook’s late-game heroics, they could be down 0-1 in the series. Denver could play better two-way basketball with more consistency in the rematch.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Clippers (-115) vs. Nuggets (-105)

Odds: Clippers (-1.0) vs. Nuggets (+1.0)

Total (O/U): Clippers (o217.0 -110) vs. Nuggets (u217.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Ad

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets preview

Turnovers have to be on the LA Clippers’ must-watch-out-for list. They committed 20 in Game 1, nine more than what the Denver Nuggets tallied. LA gave up 29 points off those errors, while Denver conceded only nine. The most crucial of the turnovers happened late in overtime when Russell Westbrook’s stellar defensive play sealed the win for the Nuggets.

The Clippers have to keep doing what they did right in Game 1 and then cut down on turnovers in the rematch. They have to play with energy and a sense of energy while keeping their errors to a minimum.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Porter Jr. must step up to help his team. The forward scored three points and grabbed four rebounds in 26 minutes. Nikola Jokic’s mind-boggling performances might not be enough if Porter and some of their teammates don’t punch their weight.

Jamal Murray has to pick up his efficiency. He had 21 points in Game 1 behind 7-for-20 shooting. He has to carry the team with Aaron Gordon and Murray when the three-time MVP takes a breather.

Ad

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups

Clippers

PG: James Harden | PG: Kris Dunn | SG: Norman Powell | PF: Kawhi Leonard | C: Ivica Zubac

Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray | SG: Christian Braun | SF: Michael Porter Jr. | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola Jokic

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Ivica Zubac’s relentless rebounding should give him more opportunities to score. The big man could have easily tallied more than 21 points in Game 1 if not for some close-range misses. Zubac likely tops his 17.5 (O/U) points prop in Game 2.

Ad

Russell Westbrook relishes playing against his former team. After his 15-point output in Game 1, he will be even more aggressive to take advantage of LA’s strategy to let him shoot. The former MVP could blow past his 10.5 (O/U) points prop.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Denver Nuggets will likely get a much better performance from Michael Porter Jr. in Game 2. Porter and Jamal Murray have proven that they can step up in big moments. They will not likely have a repeat of their inefficient scoring in Game 1 to help their team take a 2-0 series lead against the LA Clippers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More