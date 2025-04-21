LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips - April 21 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 2

The LA Clippers look to bounce back on Monday against the Denver Nuggets after wilting late in Game 1 on Saturday. LA allowed the home team to rally from a 15-point deficit to lose 112-110 in overtime. The Clippers hope to have more lasting execution and efficiency in the rematch against the hosts to tie the Western Conference playoff series.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets dodged a bullet two nights ago. If not for Nikola Jokic’s all-around greatness and Russell Westbrook’s late-game heroics, they could be down 0-1 in the series. Denver could play better two-way basketball with more consistency in the rematch.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Clippers (-115) vs. Nuggets (-105)
Odds: Clippers (-1.0) vs. Nuggets (+1.0)
Total (O/U): Clippers (o217.0 -110) vs. Nuggets (u217.0 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets preview
Turnovers have to be on the LA Clippers’ must-watch-out-for list. They committed 20 in Game 1, nine more than what the Denver Nuggets tallied. LA gave up 29 points off those errors, while Denver conceded only nine. The most crucial of the turnovers happened late in overtime when Russell Westbrook’s stellar defensive play sealed the win for the Nuggets.
The Clippers have to keep doing what they did right in Game 1 and then cut down on turnovers in the rematch. They have to play with energy and a sense of energy while keeping their errors to a minimum.
Michael Porter Jr. must step up to help his team. The forward scored three points and grabbed four rebounds in 26 minutes. Nikola Jokic’s mind-boggling performances might not be enough if Porter and some of their teammates don’t punch their weight.
Jamal Murray has to pick up his efficiency. He had 21 points in Game 1 behind 7-for-20 shooting. He has to carry the team with Aaron Gordon and Murray when the three-time MVP takes a breather.
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups
Clippers
PG: James Harden | PG: Kris Dunn | SG: Norman Powell | PF: Kawhi Leonard | C: Ivica Zubac
Nuggets
PG: Jamal Murray | SG: Christian Braun | SF: Michael Porter Jr. | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola Jokic
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets betting tips
Ivica Zubac’s relentless rebounding should give him more opportunities to score. The big man could have easily tallied more than 21 points in Game 1 if not for some close-range misses. Zubac likely tops his 17.5 (O/U) points prop in Game 2.
Russell Westbrook relishes playing against his former team. After his 15-point output in Game 1, he will be even more aggressive to take advantage of LA’s strategy to let him shoot. The former MVP could blow past his 10.5 (O/U) points prop.
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction
The Denver Nuggets will likely get a much better performance from Michael Porter Jr. in Game 2. Porter and Jamal Murray have proven that they can step up in big moments. They will not likely have a repeat of their inefficient scoring in Game 1 to help their team take a 2-0 series lead against the LA Clippers.
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.