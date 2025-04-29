LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips - April 29 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 5

The LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets matchup is one of four 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Tuesday. This is Game 5 of the tightly-contested series as it is tied 2-2 so far.

Ad

The two teams have met 16 times in the postseason with the Clippers holding a 9-7 lead. They have also faced off in 197 regular-season games with Denver holding a 110-87 lead.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs Game 5 details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs Game 5 is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 29, at Ball Arena. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. It will also air locally on Altitude and FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal. Fans can also stream the game live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Clippers (-130) vs. Nuggets (+110)

Spread: Clippers (-2) vs. Nuggets (+2)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o208) vs. Nuggets -110 (u208)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets preview

This has been by far the most exciting first-round series as evidenced by the 2-2 scoreline after the first four games. While most of the games have been thrillers so far, none matches the intensity of Game 4 which came down to the final 0.1 seconds of the game.

Ad

With the game tied 99-99, Denver’s Nikola Jokic let go off of a shot only to air ball it. However, Aaron Gordon was by the rim to receive it and dunked it in as the buzzer went off. The play went under review and replays confirmed that Gordon let the ball go with 0.1 seconds left.

It was a crucial win for the Nuggets as they had let home advantage slip after losing Game 2 at home. Jokic led Saturday’s win with 36 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists, while Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Ad

LA has been the far more consistent team in this series and could have very well swept the Nuggets if a couple of plays went its way. The Clips lost Game 1 112-110 in OT and then Game 4 on a buzzerbeater. This shows how close the games have been up to this point.

Expect another intense battle when the two teams face off in arguably the most crucial game of the series on Tuesday.

Ad

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets betting props

Kawhi Leonard’s points total is set at 25.5. He failed to cross that mark in the past two games, thus, expect him to have a bounceback game. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Nikola Jokic’s points total is set at 29.5, a mark he has crossed just once this series. While Jokic should impact the offense with his playmaking, bet on his points total to be under 29.5 points.

Ad

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the Clippers slightly on the road. This is understandable going by the team’s consistency. Also, the Nuggets could be without Russell Westbrook (foot, questionable) and Michael Porter Jr. (shoulder, probable). LA should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total surpasses the 208-point mark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More