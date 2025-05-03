LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips - May 3 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 7

The LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets matchup is the only 2025 NBA playoffs game scheduled for Saturday. This will be Game 7 of the fiercely competed series, with both teams tied at 3-3 and the winner scheduled to face the OKC Thunder in the conference semifinals.
The two teams have met 18 times in postseasons, with the Clippers holding a slim 10-8 lead. They have also squared off in 197 regular-season games, with Denver holding a 110-87 lead.
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs Game 7 details and odds
The Clippers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs Game 7 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 3, at Ball Arena. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT. Fans can also stream the contest live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
Moneyline: Nuggets (-120) vs. Clippers (+100)
Spread: Nuggets (-1.5) vs. Clippers (+1.5)
Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (u206.5) vs. Clippers -110 (o206.5)
Note: All odds are per Bet365.The odds listed are as per the time of writing and are subject to change.
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets preview
The Clippers staved off elimination by winning Game 6 at home 111-105 on Thursday. In the third quarter, they outscored the Nuggets 32-22, taking a 90-79 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Nuggets were fatigued as they played multiple players over 40 minutes. Despite attempts at a comeback, the 2023 champions couldn't overcome the Clippers' lead.
James Harden recorded 28 points, six rebounds and eight assists while Kawhi Leonard finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Nikola Jokic for the Nuggets added 25 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, while Jamal Murray chipped in with 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets betting props
Kawhi Leonard’s points total is set at 25.5. In his last six games in the series against the Nuggets, he has averaged 25.5 points. The safe bet is the under here.
Nikola Jokic’s points total is set at 28.5. He averaged 25.3 points in the past six games in the series. The safe bet is the under here.
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips
The oddsmakers favor the Nuggets to close out the series at home. Based on the moneyline odds, Denver is projected to win at 52.17% compared to the Clippers' 47.83%.
