  • LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 24, 2025

By Rajdeep Barman
Modified Feb 24, 2025 11:16 GMT
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
The LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Monday. The Clippers are sixth in the West with a 31-25 record, while Detroit is in the same position in the East with a 31-26 record.

The two teams have played each other 116 times in the regular season, with the Pistons holding a 72-54 lead. This will be their first game this season. They last played on Feb. 10, 2024, when LA won 112-106 behind former Clipper Paul George’s 33 points, while Jaden Ivey had 23 points for Detroit.

LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons game details and odds

The LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 24, at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit and FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Clippers (-120) vs. Pistons (+100)

Spread: Clippers (-1) vs. Pistons (+1)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o224.5) vs. Pistons -110 (u224.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Clippers are on a two-game losing streak and have lost five of their past 10 games. They will be playing the second leg of a back-to-back after losing 129-111 to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. James Harden led the team with 31 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, while Ivica Zubac had 22 points.

LA was without Kawhi Leonard as he dealt with left foot soreness. He hasn’t played both legs of back-to-backs this season so should be in line for a return to the starting lineup on Monday. More clarity on his status is expected prior to tip off.

The Pistons played on Sunday as well and got a 148-143 win against the Atlanta Hawks. Cade Cunningham had 38 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds, while Malik Beasley added 24 points off of the bench.

Detroit is on a six-game winning streak and has won eight of its past 10 games.

LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons betting props

James Harden’s points total is set at 23.5, a mark he has crossed in three of the past five games. With Leonard’s status still up in the air, bet on Harden to have another big game.

Cade Cunningham’s points total is set at 27.5, which is over his season average of 25.7 points. He should be the Clippers’ primary defensive assignment and could end the game with less than 27.5 points.

LA Clippers vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Clippers to get a win on the road. We, however, expect Detroit’s winning run to continue. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 224.5 points.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
