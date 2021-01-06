LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers travel to San Francisco for their NBA Western Conference double-header against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

After a shaky start, the Warriors have won four of the last five matchups having recovered their scoring prowess. Stephen Curry is averaging MVP-calibre numbers, Draymond Green has returned to the fold, and rookie James Wiseman has thus far shown why the Warriors picked him second.

In LA, the Clippers showed their fragility without star Paul George in Tuesday's home loss to the Spurs. The franchise were trounced earlier in the season by the Dallas Mavericks with Kawhi Leonard sidelined and will be hoping to arrest this issue should George remain out for this matchup.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Injury updates

As mentioned, Paul George missed out on the LA Clippers' narrow defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday due to ankle soreness.

At the time of reporting, the decision on whether to play the forward will likely be made close to tip-off. For now, the 30-year-old is questionable to start. The Clippers also remain without Marcus Morris, whose knee is still being monitored.

The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, have no new injury updates. Franchise legend Klay Thompson is out for the season after his preseason Achilles injury and Marquese Chriss remains out indefinitely.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Line-ups

All eyes will be on the LA Clippers and coach Ty Lue with some expectations that the side could be heavily shorthanded in this fixture.

Kawhi Leonard has never played in a back-to-back since moving West and was on the floor for 37 minutes of the Clippers' loss last night. Therefore, fans will be hoping that George has overcome his ankle pain and is available to keep up the side's scoring output.

Coach Kerr has no new injuries to worry about and will be enjoying his side's new offensive swagger, having scored 137 points in each of their last two games.

Without Splash brother Klay Thompson, point guard Stephen Curry has taken on the offensive reigns for the Golden State Warriors side. Curry is doing everything for the Warriors at the moment as was expected of the veteran if his side were to have an outside chance of reaching the playoffs this season.

Curry is currently averaging a career-high in points with 32 after scoring 92 points in the last two games.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors - Predicted Starting 5's

LA Clippers:

G Patrick Beverley, G Luke Kennard, F Paul George (Q), F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka

Golden State Warriors:

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C James Wiseman