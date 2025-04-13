LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April. 13 | 2024-25 NBA Season

A winner-take-all season finale awaits as the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers square off for the fourth and final time this season for the last remaining automatic playoff spot on Sunday.

The Warriors were hot for a while and looked like they could end up as the third seed after going on a little run, but they were stopped in their tracks this week, suffering two brutal losses at the hands of the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

They now enter the game on the back of a 103-86 win over the Trail Blazers, going 7-3 in their last ten games. The Dubs currently hold the sixth and final automatic playoff spot with a 48-33 record. For the Warriors, it’s a simple equation: if they beat the Clippers, they’ll clinch a playoff spot.

The Clippers' recent form has been remarkable. They looked destined for a tough year, but since Kawhi Leonard’s return from injury, things have been on an upward trajectory. They've gone 25-11 with him back in the lineup, including a 9-1 record in their last ten games. But none of it will matter if they don’t get a playoff spot.

The Clippers have a psychological advantage going into the contest, having gone unbeaten against the Dubs in their last six meetings. The Warriors' last win over the Clippers came in Nov. 2023 by way of a 120-114 thriller.

The LA outfit currently holds the 5th seed with a 49-32 record, tied with the 4th-seeded Denver Nuggets. Like the Warriors, they also require a victory to secure an automatic playoff spot. Even if they lose, they’ll still be in contention, but their fate will depend on the results of the Timberwolves and Nuggets' games.

A closer look at the qualification scenarios involving the Warriors and Clippers on the final day of the regular season.

Scenario 1: Clippers, Nuggets, and Timberwolves win

Playoffs:

Lakers (3) vs. Timberwolves (6)

Nuggets (4) vs. Clippers (5)

Play-In:

Warriors (7) vs. Grizzlies (8)

Scenario 2: Warriors, Timberwolves and Nuggets win

Playoffs:

Lakers (3) vs. Warriors (6)

Nuggets (4) vs. Timberwolves (5)

Play-In:

Clippers (7) vs. Grizzlies (8)

Scenario 3: Clippers and Timberwolves win; Nuggets lose

Playoffs:

Lakers (3) vs. Nuggets (6)

Clippers (4) vs. Timberwolves (5)

Play-In:

Warriors (7) vs. Grizzlies (8)

Scenario 4: Warriors and Timberwolves win; Nuggets lose

Playoffs:

Lakers (3) vs. Warriors (6)

Timberwolves (4) vs. Clippers (5)

Play-In:

Nuggets (7) vs. Grizzlies (8)

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April. 13

LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Clippers will be without Nicolas Batum and Patty Mills for the season finale. Batum will miss the game due to a groin injury. He also sat out the team’s 101-100 win against the Sacramento Kings. Mills will miss his fourth straight game due to illness.

Coach Ty Lue will stick with his usual starting lineup of Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, James Harden, Norman Powell, and Kris Dunn.

Point Guards James Harden Kevin Porter Jr. Ben Simmons Shooting Guards Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanovic Bones Hyland Small Forwards Norman Powell Patrick Baldwin Jr. Power Forwards Kawhi Leonard Derrick Jones Jr. Drew Eubanks Centers Ivica Zubac



Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Warriors have only one player listed on the injury report. That’s Steph Curry with a questionable status due to a thumb injury. A late fitness test will determine whether Curry will be available for the game. The superstar guard will most likely suit up, given the magnitude of the matchup.

Steve Kerr will start Curry alongside Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler III, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody.

Point Guard Steph Curry* Gary Payton II

Shooting Guard Brandin Podziemski Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Pat Spencer Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Braxton Key Center Moses Moody Kevon Looney Quinten Post*

Like all of Sunday’s action, the Clippers vs. Warriors game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET as part of a 15-game slate. The game will be aired live on ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area, and Bally Sports SoCal.

