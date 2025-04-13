LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13, 2025

Monday is the final day of the regular season in the NBA, filled with important must-watch games, including the LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors matchup. Both teams need the win to improve their seeding for the upcoming 2025 NBA playoffs.

Ad

The Clippers can earn the No. 4 spot with a win and a Denver Nuggets loss. The Warriors, on the other hand, need the victory to finish sixth and avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament. A Clippers defeat would put them in the fifth seed against the Nuggets.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. It's also available on local channels, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal in Los Angeles and NBC Sports Bay Area in San Francisco. Live streaming options include FuboTV, with tipoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Clippers (+120) vs. Warriors (-145)

Spread: Clippers +2.5 (-110) vs. Warriors -2.5 (-110)

Ad

Total (O/U): Clippers o218.5 (-108) vs. Warriors u218.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Preview

The Clippers have dominated the Warriors over the past two seasons. Golden State has not beaten Steve Ballmer's team since Nov. 30, 2023, and has lost six straight, including three this season.

However, the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. The Clippers have not faced the new-look Golden State, so it's going to be a very interesting contest. For what it's worth, Butler has a career record of 8-12 versus the Clippers.

Ad

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups

Clippers

G - James Harden | G - Kris Dunn | F - Norman Powell | F - Kawhi Leonard | C - Ivica Zubac

Warriors

G - Steph Curry | G - Brandin Podziemski | F - Moses Moody | F - Jimmy Butler | C - Draymond Green

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 25.5 points via DraftKings. Curry has scored at least 26 points in four of his last seven games. Since it's an important game, he'll likely need to take over. Bet on Curry to go OVER (-105) and hit the mark.

Ad

Kawhi Leonard is favored to go UNDER (-128) 23.5 points via FanDuel. The Klaw has scored 24 points or more in three of his last five games. Put your money on Leonard to go OVER (-104) against the Warriors.

Ad

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction

The Clippers are the slight underdogs against the Warriors despite winning the first three games of the season series. They haven't faced this version of Golden State and are on the road in a playoff-like atmosphere. The prediction is a win for the Warriors, with the total going OVER 218.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More