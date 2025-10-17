The LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors are set to face each other at the Chase Center on Friday for their final preseason game. The Clippers are coming off a win over the Sacramento Kings, while the Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers.
Amid an NBA investigation for alleged salary cap violations, the Clippers looked good in their two preseason wins against the Guangzhou Loong Lions and the Kings. Their lone loss was versus Nikola Jokic and the revamped Denver Nuggets.
Meanwhile, the Warriors won their first two preseason games against the LA Lakers and the Blazers. They lost to the Lakers in their rematch on Oct. 12 before getting another win over Portland on Tuesday.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Preview, Prediction and Game Details
The 2025 NBA preseason game between the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors is scheduled for Friday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST.
The game will be televised on NBC Sports California in Los Angeles and NBC Sports Bay Area in San Francisco. It's also available on Amazon Prime Video, NBA League Pass and fuboTV, which are all paid subscription platforms.
LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Preview
The Clippers have already ruled out Kawhi Leonard and James Harden for their preseason finale. Leonard and Harden are not injured, but they are given additional rest. They are expected to play at the start of the regular season on Oct. 22 against the Utah Jazz.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are likely testing their projected starting lineup in their final preseason game. It's possible that coach Steve Kerr will rest their older stars, but they're also playing at home. They would want to put on a show for the fans inside the Chase Center.
LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups
Clippers
G - Chris Paul | G - Bradley Beal | F - Derrick Jones Jr. | F - John Collins | C - Ivica Zubac
Warriors
G - Steph Curry | G - Brandin Podziemski | F - Jonathan Kuminga | F - Draymond Green | C - Al Horford
LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction
The Clippers are at a disadvantage if the Warriors don't rest any of their starters on Friday. However, it's also just a preseason game, and both coaches might have already set their starting lineups.
It will likely be about watching the rest of the roster before making the final cuts. Nevertheless, the prediction is a win for the Warriors.
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.