LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Preseason Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | Oct. 17, 2025 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 17, 2025 21:00 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn

Division rivals, the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors, round off their 2025 NBA preseason on Friday. The Clippers have had a stellar run in the preseason despite enduring one loss in three games. Nevertheless, they bounced back with a 109-91 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

All key starters and rotation players except Bradley Beal were in action again. Kawhi Leonard led the way with 15 points among the starters. It was the bench that stood out for LA in this contest. John Collins had 24 points on 7 of 8 shooting, while Brook Lopez tallied 17 on four 3s. The returning Chris Paul nearly had a double-double with eight points and 10 assists in 18 minutes.

On the other hand, the Warriors are 3-1 through four games entering Friday's finale. After resting multiple starters, everyone was in action except Jimmy Butler in Tuesday's 118-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Steph Curry made a dominating return with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists, while rookie Will Richard left another strong impression with 13 points and six rebounds as a starter. Quentin Post had an efficient 16 points off the bench, while Gary Payton II tallied 11.

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Reports

LA Clippers injury report

The Clippers have ruled out James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, resting them for the preseason finale. Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic is day-to-day, citing a back injury.

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors have sidelined Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler and De'Anthony Melton. Moody has a calf issue, Butler is out with an ankle injury and Melton is recovering from a knee surgery. Seth Curry is day-to-day.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Preseason Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

The Clippers could start Chris Paul and Bradley Beal in the backcourt, while Derrick Jones Jr. will play as the small forward next to John Collins at power forward. Ivica Zubac will likely retain his spot as the starting center.

PGChris PaulBogdan Bogdanovic*
SGBradley BealKris DunnCam Christie
SFDerrick Jones Jr.Nicolas Batum
PFJohn CollinsKobe Brown
CIvica ZubacBrook LopezYanic Konan Niederhauser
Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

The Warriors could start Steph Curry at point guard with Brandin Podzemski as the shooting guard. Will Richard could join Draymond Green and Al Horford in the frontcourt.

PGSteph CurryPat Spencer
SGBrandin PodziemskiBuddy Hield Seth Curry*
SFWill RichardGui SantosGary Payton II
PFDraymond GreenJonathan Kuminga
CAl HorfordQuentin PostTrayce Jackson-Davis
