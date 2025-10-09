LA Clippers vs Guangzhou Loong-Lions Preseason Game Prediction and Preview | Oct. 9, 2025

The LA Clippers will face the Guangzhou Loong-Lions in one of five NBA preseason games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the first time the Clippers will be in action since being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets in May.
After failing to win a playoff series for the third consecutive season, the Clippers have shuffled their roster this summer. The team has added quality players, signing Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez, Chris Paul and TyTy Washington. LA also acquired John Collins via trade.
Despite the team’s promising moves during the offseason, the Clippers have faced much criticism in light of the NBA’s investigation into any potential salary cap circumvention through Kawhi Leonard’s $28 million endorsement deal with Aspiration.
After months of negative press, the Clippers are prepared to show the NBA they mean business, tipping off their first preseason game on Oct. 9.
LA Clippers vs Guangzhou Loong-Lions Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction
Moneyline: Loong-Lions (+2500) vs Clippers (-9000)
Odds: Loong-Lions (+34.5) vs Clippers (-34.5)
Total: Loong-Lions -110 (u216.5) vs Clippers -110 (o216.5)
Editor's note: Odds are accurate at the time of writing and may change closer to tip-off.
LA Clippers vs Guangzhou Loong-Lions Preview
The Clippers finished the 2025-26 season as the fifth seed in a tightly contested Western Conference, posting a 50-32 record. The Clippers held on in the regular season despite missing Kawhi Leonard for a large stretch.
This saw Norman Powell take on a bigger role; he excelled, averaging 21.8 points on offense. With Powell joining the Miami Heat this summer, the Clippers will miss much firepower on offense, although Bradley Beal could go a long way towards filling that gap in the lineup.
Their opponents, the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, are also coming off a difficult campaign in the CBA, finishing 15th in the league last season.
Heading into the new campaign, the team has added considerable quality, bringing in two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo and former NBA players Frank Kaminsky, Tim Frazier and Justin Holiday.
LA Clippers vs Guangzhou Loong-Lions Predicted Starting Lineups
Loong-Lions
G: Tim Frazier | G: Victor Oladipo | F: Liu Yanthenz | F: Li Xiangbo | C: Frank Kaminsky
Clippers
G: James Harden | G: Kris Dunn | F: Kawhi Leonard | F: John Collins | C: Ivica Zubac
LA Clippers vs Guangzhou Loong-Lions Prediction
The Loong-Lions did well against the San Antonio Spurs, but still didn’t have enough quality to keep up with the team through four quarters of play. Expect Thursday’s game to play out similarly, with the LA Clippers coming out on top.
Our prediction: The Clippers to win
