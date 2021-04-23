LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers and the Houston Rockets will face off at Toyota Center on Friday. Both sides have been ravaged by injuries, and their coaches are scrambling to make lineup changes.

Unlike the Houston Rockets, however, the LA Clippers have managed to stay in playoff contention and have continued to win. The Los Angeles squad has won three straight games and 16 of its last 19 fixtures to remain in the top three in the Western Conference standings.

The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, are at the opposite end of the Western Conference standings in last place, with a 15-44 record. It has been a horrific season for Stephen Silas’ team, who has lost two straight games and eight of their last nine fixtures.

LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets Injury Update

LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard #2 celebrates his score from a Rajon Rondo #4 pass

The LA Clippers have placed several of their players on their injury report.

Rajon Rondo is questionable to play versus the Houston Rockets on Friday. He is dealing with an inflamed wrist and was out on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. His status will be updated on Friday.

A couple of the LA Clippers’ starters have been ruled out of Friday’s matchup. Serge Ibaka continues to deal with back soreness and will remain in street clothes. The veteran power forward/center has been out since March 15.

Kawhi Leonard is dealing with right foot soreness and will be re-evaluated in a week. The five-time All-Star has already missed six games in total due to the injury, although he played last Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves before being rested in the last two games.

No Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, Reggie Jackson, or Serge Ibaka... and the Clippers still defeat the Grizzlies.



Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris combine for 53 points on 19-of-25 FG and 10-of-13 3PT in the win. pic.twitter.com/al8hVJTvNm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 22, 2021

Another member of the team’s starting five, Patrick Beverley is out after undergoing surgery on his fractured left hand. He will likely be out for at least two to three more weeks.

Rookie Jay Scrubb is no longer on the LA Clippers injury report but hasn’t been activated yet. He has missed all of their games this season and is likely not going to be a part of the team’s regular rotation.

Houston Rockets

Danuel House Jr. #4 dribbles in front of Davis Bertans #42

The Houston Rockets also have a number of players on their injury report for the LA Clippers game.

Danuel House is likely to play versus the LA Clippers. A sprained right ankle has kept him from playing since April 4, but he is expected to appear in limited minutes on Friday.

D.J. Augustin has a left ankle sprain that he picked up against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. He is currently in a walking boot after an MRI on Wednesday and is without a timetable for a return.

Sterling Brown is out for the LA Clippers game. He is still recovering from facial lacerations that he suffered after being assaulted on Sunday. According to the Houston Rockets’ official statement, they expect Brown to make a full recovery.

Kevin Porter Jr. has been ruled out of the next few games after being placed into the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Justin Patton #26 sets a pick on Coby White #0 for Eric Gordon #10

Eric Gordon has been sidelined for six weeks due to a moderate right groin strain. There’s a chance that he will be back in one of the next few games, but that all depends on how he has progressed since sustaining the injury.

David Nwaba opted for surgery to address a wrist sprain that has kept him on the sidelines since mid-March. The Houston Rockets haven’t updated his status in a while.

Dante Exum remains out indefinitely due to a strained right calf. The veteran guard hasn’t played since joining the Rockets in January.

LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Reggie Jackson has been starting in place of Beverley, and Rondo’s absence has given Terrance Mann, Luke Kennard and Amir Coffey more playing time. Mann and Kennard have been in the LA Clippers' starting lineup at times, while Coffey was a starter on Wednesday when Jackson was rested.

Ivica Zubac has started at center without Ibaka, while DeMarcus Cousins saw some action as the backup.

In Leonard’s absence, Paul George has started at small forward, with Mann or Kennard taking the shooting guard spot.

Houston Rockets

With Porter out for the Houston Rockets, Armoni Brooks started in his place at shooting guard on Wednesday, with Avery Bradley and DaQuan Jeffries in reserve roles. Silas will likely follow the same rotation pattern for the LA Clippers game.

Jae'Sean Tate will continue to start for the Houston Rockets but could play even more minutes with House, Brown and Nwaba out.

Jeffries and Kenyon Martin Jr. have also seen their playing time at the small forward spot increase.

LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Terrance Mann l Small Forward - Paul George l Power Forward - Marcus Morris l Center - Ivica Zubac

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - John Wall l Shooting Guard - Armoni Brooks l Small Forward - Jae’Sean Tate l Power Forward - Kelly Olynyk l Center - Christian Wood

