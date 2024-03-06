LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6, 2024

The LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with LA winning the most recent game 106-100 on Nov. 17.

On that note, let’s take a look at the LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 6.

The Rockets hold a 124-90 all-time advantage against the Clippers. LA won the most recent matchup behind Kawhi Leonard’s 26 points, eight rebounds, two assists, five steals and a block. Alperen Sengun led Houston with 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal.

The LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, at Toyota Center. The game begins at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised nationally on ESPN. It will also be broadcast on local networks Space City Home Network and Bally Sports SoCal. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Clippers (-270) vs. Rockets (+220)

Spread: Clippers (-6.5) vs. Rockets (+6.5)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o224.5) vs. Rockets -110 (u224.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets preview

The Clippers (39-21) are fourth in the West. They have struggled a bit in the recent past with just five wins in 10 games. LA lost its most recent game 113-106 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The most alarming part of it was that Milwaukee didn’t have perennial MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo. Damian Lillard had 41 points for the Bucks.

Paul George and James Harden had 29 each, but Lillard proved to be just too much for the Clippers. It’s pivotal for the Clips to hit their stride with just over a month left for the playoffs.

The Rockets (27-34, 12th in West) are currently 5.5 games out of the final play-in spot. They have, however, won two in the row, including a 114-101 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Sengun had 45 points and 16 rebounds in Tuesday’s win.

It is very unlikely for the Rockets to make the playoffs but stranger things have happened in sports. Houston, though, needs to be near perfect from here on.

LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets starting lineups

Russell Westbrook is out indefinitely with a fractured left hand. The hope within the team is for him to return before the playoffs start. With an otherwise healthy roster, LA coach Ty Lue should start:

PG: James Harden SG: Terrance Mann SF: Paul George PF: Kawhi Leonard C: Ivica Zubac

The Rockets will be without Tari Eason (benign growth in his lower leg) and Steven Adams (knee) for the game. Houston coach Ime Udoke should start:

PG: Fred VanVleet SG: Jalen Green SF: Dillon Brooks PF: Jabari Smith Jr. C: Alperen Sengun

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets betting tips

Kawhi Leonard has an over/under of 25.5 points for the game. This is slightly over his season average of 24.0 points. He has, however, scored 25 points or more in three of the past five games. With Leonard scoring just 16 against Milwaukee, expect him to have a bounceback game Wednesday and score over 25.5 points.

Alperen Sengun has an over/under of 21.5 points for the game. He is having a breakout season, averaging 20.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks. After a 45-point game Tuesday, he should continue his great form Wednesday as well to finish the game with more than 21.5 points.

LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets prediction

The Clippers are favored on the road even though they haven’t played great recently. LA should take care of business and cover the spread for a win. With good defensive players on both sides, the team total could be under 224.5 points.