LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Feb. 23, 2025

The LA Clippers will face the Indiana Pacers in a cross-conference matchup on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Pacers have been solid at home with a 15-8 win-loss record, while the Clippers struggled to perform on the road, going 12-14 in away games. The Pacers won the first matchup between the two teams this season on Feb. 6.

The Pacers will enter the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-23 record, including back-to-back wins in their last two outings. The team has been waxing hot in the past two weeks, winning seven of its last 10 games to steadily rise in the East standings.

On the other hand, the Clippers are 31-24 and occupy the sixth spot in a stacked Western Conference standings. LA has been on an up-and-down trajectory recently, going 5-5 in its last 10 matchups. Before their loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, the Clippers had won three straight games against West teams.

The Pacers have a well-balanced roster, with six players averaging in double digits this season. This year’s NBA All-Star, Pascal Siakam, has been leading the scoring for Indiana with 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is followed by Tyrese Haliburton with 17.9 points and 8.5 assists per contest.

Similarly, the Clippers have relied on their role players this season, as Norman Powell leads the team in scoring with an average of 24.2 points per game. Meanwhile, James Harden provides stability to the team with 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per contest.

LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

LA Clippers predicted starting lineup and depth chart

As Norman Powell remains questionable in the game due to a knee injury, the LA Clippers are expected to field a starting lineup of James Harden, Kris Dunn, Kawhi Leonard, Amir Coffey and Ivica Zubac. The team is coached by one-time NBA champion Ty Lue.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard James Harden Kris Dunn Patty Mills Shooting Guard Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanovic Small Forward Amir Coffey Marjon Beauchamp Power Forward Kawhi Leonard Nicolas Batum Center Ivica Zubac Ben Simmons

Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Indiana Pacers are expected to stick to their usual starting five of Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner. Coach Rick Carlisle, who has also won one NBA title as a coach, will be calling the shots for the Pacers.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell RayJ Dennis Shooting Guard Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Small Forward Aaron Nesmith Bennedict Mathurin Johnny Furphy Power Forward Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Jarace Walker Center Myles Turner Thomas Bryant

LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Reports

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are expected to miss Norman Powell in the game due to knee soreness. Kawhi Leonard may also be out against the Pacers as he is listed as questionable due to a foot injury.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers could be without Myles Turner due to a neck injury. Isaiah Jackson has also been out for the team due to a torn Achilles.

