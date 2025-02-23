LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 23, 2025

The LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers matchup is one of 10 NBA games scheduled on Sunday. The Clippers (31-24) are in sixth place in the Western Conference, while the Pacers (31-23) are the no. 4 team in the Eastern Conference.

The Clippers and the Pacers have met each other 99 times in the regular season. The Clippers have won 39 times, while the Pacers have secured victory 60 times.

Sunday's game will be the second and final time that these two teams will meet for this season. On Feb. 6, the Pacers defeated the Clippers 119-112.

LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers game details and odds

The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 5:00 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast live on FDSIN and FDSSC. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Clippers (+140) vs. Pacers (-165)

Spread: Clippers (+4) vs. Pacers (-4)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o230.0) vs. Pacers - 110 (u230.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers preview

The Clippers are coming off a defeat that snapped their latest three-game winning streak. In the Clippers losing effort against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are riding the momentum of back-to-back wins. In the Pacers' 127-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, Tyrese Haliburton had a near double-double performance with 22 points and nine assists.

LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers betting props

Kawhi Leonard's point total is set at 22.5, which is significantly above his season average of 16.9 points a night. Leonard's season high is 27 points, which came in a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 29.

Pascal Siakam's point total is set at 20.5, which is nearly identical to his season average of 20.6 ppg. Siakam had 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the field against the Grizzlies.

LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers prediction

The Pacers are favored to win this home game against the Clippers. Heading into this game, Indiana has momentum on their side by virtue of their two consecutive victories.

