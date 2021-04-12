LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Match Preview - April 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers come into their 2020-21 NBA matchup against the Indiana Pacers at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday on a five-game winning run.

However, the LA Clippers have multiple injury concerns, as the likes of Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley are out and All-Star Kawhi Leonard also missed their last game. Nevertheless, Paul George led the team with 32 points and nine assists, while Marcus Morris chipped in with 33 points and six rebounds.

The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, have won three games on the trot and have been boosted by the return of multiple stars. Caris LeVert was the top-scorer with 34 points, while Malcolm Brogdon produced 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 13th; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have produced some impressive victories in recent games and are in the middle of a challenging run of fixtures. Kawhi Leonard sat out their last game against the Detroit Pistons, with Paul George and Marcus Morris taking up the bulk of the offensive responsibility.

With Leonard’s return, the LA Clippers will fancy their chances of winning their sixth game on the trot. However, Serge Ibaka is still some games away from a return, while Patrick Beverley is expected to be out for another month.

Key Player – Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is expected to return for the LA Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard will be well-rested for the LA Clippers’ match against the Indiana Pacers.

He has averaged almost 30 points in his last three appearances and has been leading his side in assists as well. Leonard comes into this matchup, averaging more than five defensive rebounds per game and has come good from the 3-point zone as well.

His presence could tip the scales in the LA Clippers's favor in this matchup.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Paul George l Small Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Power Forward - Nicolas Batum l Center - Ivica Zubac.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Sabonis and Brogdon have been instrumental for the Indiana Pacers this season.

The Indiana Pacers are ninth in the Eastern Conference and in the reckoning for the playoffs. Malcolm Brogdon has recently returned from injury and produced a near triple-double, scoring 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Caris LeVert produced his best performance since making a return from injury. He produced 34 points and five rebounds in the win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Indiana Pacers have not performed consistently for large swathes of the season but have been unlucky with injuries. They now have a chance to fight their way directly into the playoffs and will hope to see have their stat players fit.

Key Player – Domantas Sabonis

In an injury-riddled season for the Indiana Pacers, Domantas Sabonis has performed at a high level and has missed only three games.

He produced 18 points, nine assists and 15 rebounds in his last outing and is having an incredibly successful season in terms of his shooting efficiency as well.

Sabonis will now be looking for better support from his teammates as the Indiana Pacers enter a crucial stage of their season.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon l Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert l Small Forward - Edmond Sumner l Power Forward - Justin Holiday l Center - Domantas Sabonis.

Clippers vs Pacers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers have been in dominant form, with their last victory coming in the absence of their best player, Kawhi Leonard.

His return should be enough to see the LA Clippers cruise to victory. However, the Indiana Pacers now have their own version of 'big 3' fit and firing and will hope for a better overall defensive effort.

Where to watch the LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers game?

In the USA, the match between the LA Clippers and the Indiana Pacers will be broadcast on Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports SoCal. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.