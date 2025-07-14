LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 14

The LA Clippers and the LA Lakers will face each other in their third game of the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday. Both teams enter this game after winning their last game.

The Lakers faced the New Orleans Pelicans at Thomas and Mack Center in their last game on Saturday, defeating them 94-81. Meanwhile, the Clippers secured a 106-91 win against the Milwaukee Bucks at Cox Pavilion on Saturday.

In terms of the Summer League standings, the Lakers are No. 12 with a win and a loss each. Alternatively, the Clippers are at No. 8 with two wins and zero losses. A win for the Lakers would be crucial in this game if they are to remain in contention for the playoffs.

LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers game details and odds

The game between the two city rivals is scheduled for tip-off at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. ET). Fans can follow the game live on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on NBA.com.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Teams Odds Total Moneyline LA Clippers +1 o181.5 (-110) -110 LA Lakers -1 u181.5 (-110) -110

LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers preview

The LA Clippers enter this game after a strong performance against the Milwaukee Bucks in their last game, but it wasn't a straightforward victory. Starting slow, the Clippers were down in the first quarter, but took a four-point lead into halftime, before falling behind once again in the third. However, a 33-point rally in the fourth quarter downed the Eastern Conference team, earning the Clippers a 16-point win.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. was the highest scorer for the Clippers on the night, recording a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Additionally, Jordan Miller and Cam Christie chipped in with 21 points each, helping the team earn their second straight victory.

On the other hand, the Lakers earned their first victory of the Las Vegas Summer League with a straightforward win over the Pelicans. The Purple and Gold didn't lose a single quarter during the game, earning a comfortable 13-point victory.

Cole Swider continued his fine form in the Summer League with another 20+ point performance. The forward recorded 21 points and 10 assists while shooting 8-17 from the field. Furthermore, Bronny James put up his best figure of the summer with 14 points and three assists.

LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers Summer League roster

LA Clippers

Player Position Patrick Baldwin Jr. Forward Izaiah Brockington Guard Kobe Brown Forward Cam Christie Guard Trentyn Flowers Forward Juwan Gary Forward Yanic Konan Niederhӓuser Center Jordan Miller Forward John Poulakidas Guard Kobe Sanders Guard Zavier Simpson Guard Jahmyl Telfort Forward

LA Lakers

Player Position Dalton Knecht Guard Bronny James Guard Christian Koloko Center RJ Davis Guard DJ Steward Guard Sam Mennenga Forward Augustas Marciulionis Guard Darius Bazley Forward TY Johnson Guard Sir'Jabari Rice Guard Cole Swider Forward Eric Dixon Forward DaJaun Gordon Guard Julian Reese Forward Ethan Taylor Guard Trey Jemison III Center Arthur Kaluma Forward

LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers prediction

The game between the two Los Angeles rivals should be a competitive one, given the list of talents on both teams. However, with their current form, the Clippers should get the victory over the Lakers at Thomas and Mack Center.

