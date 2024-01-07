LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers: Predictions and betting tips | Jan. 7, 2024

The heavily anticipated battle of LA. is set to take place on Sunday, January 8 at 10:00 PM ET between the LA Clippers and LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. To watch the Clippers vs. Lakers matchup, you have several options.

To catch the game live, you can tune into ESPN, TNT, Bally Sports, SoCal or NBA's League Pass depending on your broadcast arrangements.

The last time the two teams faced each other, it was a thriller as it went to double overtime and the Lakers emerged victorious with the score 130-125 on November 2.

The Lakers and the Clippers have a long-standing rivalry in the NBA. The all-time head-to-head record between the two teams is in favor of the Lakers with 151 victories and 85 for the Clippers.

LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers predictions, previews, starting line up and betting tips

Moneyline: Lakers (+143) vs. Clippers (-160)

Spread: Lakers (+4) vs. Clippers (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Lakers (O 231) vs. Clippers (U 231)

LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers preview

The Lakers have had a rough stretch losing back-to-back home games to Heat and the Grizzlies, questionable lineups with a lack of synergy on the team's end has been of concern for the lakeshow. LeBron and Anthony Davis have had to carry a significant load on the offence; essentially, if they fail to contribute, they'd surely have trouble scoring as they're not able to be the same defence as last year's.

On the other hand, Clippers have been on a tear, putting the league on notice. Winning eight out of their last 10 games, they're three games back only to the defending champs for the third seed in the West. As the odds suggest, the Clippers are likely to outscore the Lakers with the talent that they have.

LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers starting lineups

For the Clippers James Harden will start as the PG, Terance Mann will be his running back-court SG, Paul George as the SF, Kawhi Leonard will play the PF and Ivica Zubac will protect the paint as the Center.

As for the Lakers, LeBron James has been moved to play PG, Taurean Prince will play SG, Austin Reaves as SG, Cam Reddish will be his front-court PF, and Anthony Davis will play the Center.

LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers betting tips

In the last 10 games, LeBron James has averaged 28.8 points and has hit the over 50% of the time, and 30 points & assists which has hit the over 60% of the time. Consider betting over for this matchup as LeBron shows up for big games.

Anthony Davis's points prop for the game is set at 28.5 points (-120/-110), consider the same trend for Anthony Davis as Zubac has shown he's not a good matchup for Davis, the Clippers would have to go small if Zubac gets in foul trouble.

LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers predictions

The Clippers are favored in the battle of LA, with the odds suggesting over 59% chance to win. The Clippers boast league's top 5 net rating of +5 to Lakers struggling -1.2 net rating which is 20th in the league.