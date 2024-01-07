LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers starting lineups and depth chart for Jan. 7, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The fourth-seeded LA Clippers face No. 11 LA Lakers in a marque matchup battle at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, on Sunday at 10:00 p.m. ET.

You can catch the Lakers vs Clippers game on Spectrum SportsNet if you are at home or on Bally Sports SoCal if you have broadcasting arrangements. The game can also be streamed for free on fuboTV or through the NBA League Pass with a free trial. There's no national TV coverage for this game.

Injuries for LA Clippers vs LA Lakers

Following is the injury report for LA Clippers vs LA Lakers game set to take place at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

LA Clippers injuries for Jan. 7, 2024

Backup forward Moussa Diabate is listed out after fracturing his right hand with no set timetable for his return.

LA Lakers injuries for Jan. 7, 2024

Power forward Rui Hachimura is out with his calf ailment and is expected to miss the game on Sunday against the Clippers.

D'Angelo Russell has been moved to questionable, albeit managing his tailbone, and will be day-to-day. Gabe Vincent will remain out following surgery on the left knee and will be re-evaluated after eight weeks.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is listed as probable against the Clippers for Sunday; like D'Angelo, he will be day-to-day.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers: Predicted lineups and depth chart

LA Clippers predicted lineups and depth chart for Jan. 7, 2024

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG James Harden Russell Westbrook Bones Hyland SG Terance Mann Normal Powell Brandon Boston Jr. SF Paul George Amir Coffey PF Kawhi Leonard Kobe Brown P.J Tucker C Ivica Zubac Daniel Theis Mason Plumlee

LA Lakers predicted lineups and depth chart for Jan. 7, 2024

Position Starter 2nd PG LeBron James Jalen Hood-Schifino *D'Angelo Russell SG Austin Reaves D'Moi Hodge SF Taurean Prince Max Christie PF Cam Reddish Jarred Vanderbilt *Rui Hachimura C Anthony Davis Christian Wood Jaxson Hayes

*Injured

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers key matchups

The battle of LA features six superstars with Hall-of-Fame backgrounds and careers. This marque matchup does not disappoint, as it showcases incredible talent with high scoring games.

Kawhi Leonard vs LeBron James

The best players in the same city get to show each other and the fans which player reigns over the city and prove who's at the forefront as the title holder for the city's best player. There's nothing more exciting than two reigning champions battling it out for the city of Los Angeles.

James Harden vs Anthony Davis

Another key matchup that would dictate the outcome of the game would be Harden's pick and roll, with Anthony Davis defending the paint. Both players, with the best of their abilities to score and defend, would heavily shift tides for their respective tem.