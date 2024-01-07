LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers starting lineups and depth chart for Jan. 7, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The fourth-seeded LA Clippers face No. 11 LA Lakers in a marque matchup battle at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, on Sunday at 10:00 p.m. ET.
You can catch the Lakers vs Clippers game on Spectrum SportsNet if you are at home or on Bally Sports SoCal if you have broadcasting arrangements. The game can also be streamed for free on fuboTV or through the NBA League Pass with a free trial. There's no national TV coverage for this game.
Injuries for LA Clippers vs LA Lakers
Following is the injury report for LA Clippers vs LA Lakers game set to take place at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.
LA Clippers injuries for Jan. 7, 2024
Backup forward Moussa Diabate is listed out after fracturing his right hand with no set timetable for his return.
LA Lakers injuries for Jan. 7, 2024
Power forward Rui Hachimura is out with his calf ailment and is expected to miss the game on Sunday against the Clippers.
D'Angelo Russell has been moved to questionable, albeit managing his tailbone, and will be day-to-day. Gabe Vincent will remain out following surgery on the left knee and will be re-evaluated after eight weeks.
Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is listed as probable against the Clippers for Sunday; like D'Angelo, he will be day-to-day.
LA Clippers vs LA Lakers: Predicted lineups and depth chart
LA Clippers predicted lineups and depth chart for Jan. 7, 2024
LA Lakers predicted lineups and depth chart for Jan. 7, 2024
*Injured
LA Clippers vs LA Lakers key matchups
The battle of LA features six superstars with Hall-of-Fame backgrounds and careers. This marque matchup does not disappoint, as it showcases incredible talent with high scoring games.
Kawhi Leonard vs LeBron James
The best players in the same city get to show each other and the fans which player reigns over the city and prove who's at the forefront as the title holder for the city's best player. There's nothing more exciting than two reigning champions battling it out for the city of Los Angeles.
James Harden vs Anthony Davis
Another key matchup that would dictate the outcome of the game would be Harden's pick and roll, with Anthony Davis defending the paint. Both players, with the best of their abilities to score and defend, would heavily shift tides for their respective tem.
