LA Clippers vs LA Lakers starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 28 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

The LA Clippers and LA Lakers lock horns for the third time this season at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday. They split the results 1-1 in their previous two matchups. It's the first true home game for the Lakers after the first two were played at the Intuit Dome, the new Clippers' arena.

The Clippers enter this contest as the favorites despite playing away and coming off a 1-3 run. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are healthy and available, while Norman Powell is questionable and could suit up.

On the other hand, despite a four-game winning streak and a league-best 16-4 record over 20 games, the Lakers are the underdogs at home for the first time in a while as they are playing on the second night of a back-to-back and are expected to have multiple players on the sidelines, including LeBron James.

James suffered a minor hamstring issue late in Thursday's contest. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura is out with a right knee strain, Jarred Vanderbilt hasn't played in back-to-backs since his return from a year-long injury hiatus, and Luka Doncic, who has played six games since Christmas, is questionable.

Fatigue and injuries could bother the Lakers heavily in this clash. However, coach JJ Redick has been excellent in optimizing his available resources, so it wouldn't be a shock if LA pulled out another win and extended its winning streak to five.

LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports for Feb. 28

LA Clippers injury report

The Clippers have everyone available, while Norman Powell is questionable, citing left patellar tendinopathy. Powell last played on Feb. 13.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers haven't submitted their official injury report. However, Luka Doncic revealed his status as questionable on Thursday, citing left calf injury management, while LeBron James (foot/hamstring) is day-to-day. Rui Hachimura (knee) and Maxi Kleber (surgery recovery) are out as well. Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) is unlikely to suit up, citing rest.

LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 28

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

The Clippers could start James Harden and Kris Dunn in the backcourt, with Norman Powell as the small forward, Kawhi Leonard as the power forward and Ivica Zubac as the center. Derrick Jones Jr. may get the start if Powell doesn't play.

PG James Harden Ben Simmons Patty Mills SG Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanovic Amir Coffey SF Norman Powell* Derrick Jones Jr. PF Kawhi Leonard Nicolas Batum C Ivica Zubac Drew Eubanks Kobe Brown

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers could start Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as the guards, with a frontcourt trio of LeBron James, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes. Gabe Vincent and Jordan Goodwin could start if Doncic and James don't play.

PG Luka Doncic* Gabe Vincent Shake Milton SG Austin Reaves Jordan Goodwin

SF LeBron James* Dalton Knecht PF Dorian Finney-Smith Cam Reddish Christian Koloko C Jaxson Hayes Alex Len Trey Jemison III

