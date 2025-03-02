LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 2 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Clippers and LA Lakers square off on Sunday for the second time in three days and final time in the regular season. The Clippers trail the season series 2-1 and it's their ultimate chance to tie things up. Meanwhile, the Lakers can win consecutive season series against their crosstown rivals for the first time since 2012.
The Clippers have the edge in this contest with health and injury concerns for their rivals. Ty Lue's team could be at near-full strength with Norman Powell likely to return. On the other hand, the Lakers will be without two of their top four scorers and starters, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.
The Lakers practically didn't have the duo in the previous game, too. Hachimura was ruled out since the beginning, while Reaves left the game after nine minutes with an injury. The Lakers rode behind another perfect defensive game and big outings from superstar duo LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
James had 28 points and 13 rebounds, while Doncic shrugged off his shooting woes to score 31 points. He went 9 of 22 from the floor, but in the second half, he was 5 of 11 and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line, scoring 20 points in that stretch.
LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports for Mar. 2
LA Clippers injury report
Derrick Jones Jr. is out with a right groin strain for the Clippers, while Norman Powell is probable, citing left patellar tendinopathy.
LA Lakers injury report
The Lakers have ruled out Rui Hachimura, citing left patellar tendinopathy and Maxi Kleber, who is recovering from a foot surgery. Austin Reaves and Jordan Goodwin are doubtful, citing calf and ankle sprain, respectively. LeBron James and Luka Doncic are questionable. James is managing a left foot injury and Doncic is managing his left calf injury.
LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 2
LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart
The Clippers will start James Harden and Kris Dunn as the guards. Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac will be the frontcourt trio.
LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart
The Lakers could start Luka Doncic and Gabe Vincent in the backcourt. Dorian Finney-Smith and LeBron James will likely start as the forwards with Jaxson Hayes at center.
