LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will lock horns with their Western Conference rivals, the Memphis Grizzlies, at the FedEx Forum Arena on Tuesday, February 8. Both teams have met three times this season and on all those occasions the Grizzlies were the side that prevailed.

The LA Clippers come into this game on the back of a disappointing loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite the setback, the Clippers were given a boost as both Norman Powell and Robert Covington made stellar debuts.

Powell scored 28 points while Covnginton put up 13 to try and rally the Clippers, however, their efforts were ultimately in vain. After another big performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo made the difference, he scored 28 points to lead the Bucks to a 137-113 win on the night.

The Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, secured yet another impressive win over the Orlando Magic. Ja Morant scored 33 points in the game to help the Grizzlies to an easy 133-115 win. Jaren Jackson Jr. also chipped in with 21 points for the Grizzlies as they got to their third consecutive win.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers have 4 players on their injury report. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Jay Scrubb and Jason Preston have all been indefinitely ruled out due to injuries. There have been no big updates on the return of Leonard and George, but if they make it back this season, many have pegged the Clippers to pose major problems in the West.

Player Name Status Reason Kawhi Leonard Out ACL injury Paul George Out Elbow Injury Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury Jay Scrubb Out Right Toe Sprain

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies have 4 regular players on their injury report and one two-way player on their injury report. They have reported Santi Aldama, Dillon Brooks, Yves Pons and Killian Tillie to be out of the game due to injuries. Their two-way player Tyrell Terry has also been ruled out due to G-League responsibilities.

Player Name Status Reason Santi Aldama Out Right Foot Soreness Dillon Brooks Out Left Ankle Sprain Yves Pons Out Left Thigh Soreness Killian Tillie Out Back Soreness Tyrell Terry Out G-League

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting Lineups

LA Clippers

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers will deploy the same starting lineup they used in the game against the Bucks. Reggie Jackson and Amir Coffey will start in the backcourt. Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris Sr. will share the frontcourt, while Ivica Zubac starts at center for the team.

New recruits Norman Powell and Robert Covington will play significant minutes off the bench and will look to solidify their place on the roster.

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v Orlando Magic

The Memphis Grizzlies will use the same starting 5 that helped them win the game against the Orlando Magic.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane will share the backcourt. Ziaire Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr. will man the frontcourt, while Steven Adams starts at center for the Grizzlies.

Brandon Clarke and De'Anthony Melton will most likely play most minutes off the bench for the Grizzlies.

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Amir Coffey | Small Forward - Nicolas Batum | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Ziaire Williams | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

