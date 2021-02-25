LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - February 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will begin a back-to-back set with the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Thursday. The Clippers are coming off a 135-116 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, with Kawhi Leonard scoring 32 points and Paul George adding 30.

They’ve won six of their last eight games and are looking to continue their success as they start the first leg of their five-game road trip on Thursday.

Kawhi Leonard enters Sunday with a 411-137 record in the regular season.



His .750 regular-season win percentage is the best in NBA history (min. 500 games). pic.twitter.com/jbS1i8rcvG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 22, 2021

The two-game set against the Clippers will be home matches for the Memphis Grizzlies, who need to get their confidence back after losing their last two games. The Grizzlies fell to the Dallas Mavericks 102-92 on the road last Monday. Ja Morant led Memphis with 22 points and nine assists.

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Update

LA Clippers

Patrick Patterson is unavailable to play for the LA Clippers for personal reasons. He could play in the Clippers’ next game, which will be on Friday against the Grizzlies as well.

Rookie Jay Scrubb is still out indefinitely, after having surgery on his foot. He is reportedly going to be assigned to the Agua Caliente Clippers, the LA Clippers’ G League affiliate, once he is cleared to play.

Memphis Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks has right thigh soreness and is listed as questionable for the LA Clippers game. He has missed the Memphis Grizzlies’ previous three games.

Rookie Killian Tillie has left foot soreness and is out indefinitely. The earliest he might be able to play is after the All-Star break but that’s just speculation at this point.

Jaren Jackson had surgery to repair a torn left meniscus in August and will not be available for the Thursday match. In fact, Jackson may not be ready for his season debut anytime soon. However, the Grizzlies reportedly are hoping to get their big man back on the floor following the All-Star break.

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers drives toward the basket as Bruce Brown #1 of the Brooklyn Nets defends

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Patrick Patterson has not played significant minutes for the LA Clippers this season which means his absence will not affect coach Tyronn Lue’s rotation. The same goes for Jay Scrubb, who hasn’t played a single minute of professional basketball.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant tonight:



15 points

11 rebounds

12 assists



Triple double for 1️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/qUQexlfhHm — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 18, 2021

With Dillon Brooks potentially out for another game, Desmond Bane could continue to see more time on the floor for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Both Killian Tillie and Jaren Jackson haven’t played this season, so the minutes distribution will be the same for coach Taylor Jenkins.

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers:

G Patrick Beverley G Paul George F Kawhi Leonard F Nicolas Batum C Serge Ibaka

Memphis Grizzlies:

G Ja Morant G Grayson Allen F Kyle Anderson F Brandon Clarke C Jonas Valanciunas

