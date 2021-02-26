LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - February 26, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will try to avenge Thursday’s lopsided loss to the Memphis Grizzlies when the two teams meet again the next day at the FedExForum.

The Grizzlies blasted the Clippers 122-94 to earn the win in the first meeting of their back-to-back set.

Clamping down on defense against the LA Clippers, the Memphis Grizzlies forced their opponents to shoot just 40.5 percent from the field overall and 35.3 percent from beyond the three-point line. In contrast, the Grizzlies made 54.3 percent from the floor including 57.9 percent from three.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, February 26th, 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, February 27th, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - FedExForum, Memphis, TN

LA Clippers Preview

Last night’s final score was a shocker as the LA Clippers scored their second-lowest points total of the season. It also seemed unusual that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were limited to just 14 and 12 attempts, respectively, with neither one scoring more than 17 points.

The Clippers coughed up the ball 14 times and were outrebounded 48-41 by the Memphis Grizzlies, whose transition game eventually doomed their opponents.

The LA Clippers will hope to bounce back from this loss immediately. Coach Tyronn Lue knows that if his team had protected the basketball more and made a few buckets in the third quarter, the game would have been a very different story in the final period.

Key Player - Paul George

There are times when Paul George looks like the second coming of Tracy McGrady. However, there are other times when he seems to be imitating a lumbering center from the 90s trying to shoot a jumper. Guess which one George was like last night?

Paul George came out HOT 🔥



25 Pts

5 Reb

5-5 3-PT FG

The LA Clippers swingman made only 3-of-12 shots from the field just two days after making 13-of-20 against the Washington Wizards. Thursday’s loss can’t be blamed entirely on George’s performance but he was a big reason for it.

For the Clippers to win on Friday, George has to get back to shooting 50.9 percent from the field (his season average) and being a threat as a scorer (24.1 ppg) and passer (career-high 5.3 apg).

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Patrick Beverley G Paul George F Kawhi Leonard F Nicolas Batum C Serge Ibaka

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Coach Taylor Jenkins had an excellent strategy for his Memphis Grizzlies, and it worked to perfection on Thursday. His players were flying in transition and closing out on shooters, while everyone contributed offensively.

Six players scored in double-figures, with backup guard Tyus Jones leading all scorers with 20 points off the bench.

Tyus Jones #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts with teammates Brandon Clarke #15 and John Konchar #46 during the fourth quarter of their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/ Getty Images)

Though it’s unlikely that the Grizzlies will have the perfect storm again for the rematch, Jenkins has to make sure that his players keep up the defensive intensity that stymied the LA Clippers in the first place. When that happens, the energy they generate defensively should carry over into their offense as well.

Key Player - Ja Morant

It’s not often that the Memphis Grizzlies win without Ja Morant making a significant contribution.

Once the LA Clippers find a way to stifle the Grizzlies’ offense, Morant has to find a way to be the focal point while simultaneously making his teammates better by giving them the ball where they can be most effective.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard is shooting poorly from beyond the arc this season (20.9 percent) so teams are laying off him and keeping him from driving to the hole.

Morant has to at least make a couple of jumpers to keep teams from clogging the lane on his drives and to force them to rethink their strategy.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Ja Morant G Grayson Allen F Kyle Anderson F Brandon Clarke C Jonas Valanciunas

Clippers vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The LA Clippers are still reeling from the thrashing they received at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. However, don’t expect them to get beaten the same way twice by the same team. If they somehow didn’t take Tyus Jones (or the entire Memphis Grizzlies team for that matter) seriously, they will now.

The LA Clippers are too smart and too disciplined to be routed by the Grizzlies for the second time in a row. This time, they will be ready.

Don’t be surprised to see a nip-and-tuck affair between these two teams, with the LA Clippers coming out on top. The Memphis Grizzlies will be able to keep the game close in the fourth quarter, but LA will pull away eventually.

Where to watch Clippers vs Grizzlies

The matchup between the LA Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies will be broadcast locally by FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket and FOX Sports Southeast Memphis. International audiences can livestream the game via NBA League Pass.

