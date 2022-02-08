LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - February 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will lock horns with the Memphis Grizzlies in an exciting NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the FedEx Forum Arena on Tuesday, February 8. In all three meetings between the two teams this season, the Grizzlies emerged victorious.

The Clippers enter this game after a huge 137-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. New recruit Norman Powell scored 28 points off the bench for the Clippers. However, an outstanding night from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday helped the Bucks take control of the game. The defending champions looked great offensively as they prevented the Clippers from making a comeback.

The Memphis Grizzlies, meanwhile, secured a stunning 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic. First-time All-Star Ja Morant scored 33 points to help the Grizzlies win on the night.

Memphis were great on the board, recording 62 rebounds compared to 38 by Orlando. They will hope to continue the same momentum into the next game and keep their sensational form alive.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 8, 9:00 PM ET (Wednesday, February 9; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedEx Forum Arena, Memphis, TN.

LA Clippers Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers have been one of the most resilient teams this season. They have played without two of their stars, but have fared rather well.

The team onboarded two reputed players in Robert Covington and Norman Powell. Both had stellar debuts, and are expected to play big roles this season. Against the Grizzlies, the Clippers will hope to get to a win to get to .500 on the season.

They have lost all three times against the Grizzlies this season, so they could look to pull one back in Memphis.

Key Player - Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson had a below-par performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored only ten points on 25% shooting from the field, contributing to the Clippers' loss.

The 31-year-old will hope to bounce back strongly in this game. Having recruited players like Powell and Covington, Jackson can now play freely as he looks to lead the Clippers back to winning ways.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson; G - Amir Coffey; F - Nicolas Batum; F - Marcus Morris Sr.; C - Ivica Zubac.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the most exciting teams in the NBA this season. They have stunned some big teams, and could be a problem for the stronger teams in the playoffs.

The Grizzlies are third in the West, and are 37-18 on the season. All of their players have played their roles to perfection, helping them get favorable results. In this game, the Grizzlies will look to extend their winning streak to three games as they challenge the Golden State Warriors for second spot.

However, they will be up against a Clippers side looking to beat them for the first time this season.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant has played like a true hooper this season. He has been at his athletic best, and his dunks and classy layups have taken over most of the highlight reels in the league.

The 22-year-old is averaging 31.4 PPG in his last five outings as he has proven that he deserved a starting spot in the All-Star team. Morant is coming off a 33-point performance over the Orlando Magic, where he shot 66.7% from the field.

He will look to continue the same form against the LA Clippers, and lead the Grizzlies to another win.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant; G - Desmond Bane; F - Ziaire Williams; F - Jaren Jackson Jr.; C - Steven Adams.

Clippers vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The LA Clippers and the Grizzlies have had three exciting clashes this season. Although the Grizzlies won all three games, they are not the clear favourites in this game.

That's because the Clippers have some great talent capable of causing some major damage. If all goes well on Tuesday, the Clippers could out winners. However, they will have to play strongly, and not let the likes of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane take control of the game.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Grizzlies game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the LA Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Southeast.

