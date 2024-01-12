LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions, starting lineups and betting tips | Jan. 12, 2024 

The LA Clippers are set to visit the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a ten-slate NBA schedule on Friday, January 12, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Both teams have been performing well, with the Grizzlies winning three straight games and the Clippers winning back-to-back games.

The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET. For those unable to witness the action live, the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports. With their free one-week trial, you can stream live action on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass.

In their head-to-head matchups, the Clippers lead with 55 wins to Grizzlies 51. In their last matchup, the Clippers beat the Grizzlies 117-106, led by James Harden's double-double of 16 points and 13 assists.

LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies predictions, previews, starting lineups and betting tips

Moneyline: Clippers (-320) vs. Grizzlies (+260)

Spread: Clippers (-7.5) vs. Grizzlies (+7.5)

Total (O/U): Clippers (O 227) vs. Grizzlies (U 227)

LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Clippers have performed well recently. They have won seven out of their last 10. They are fourth in the West with a 24-13 record. The Clippers have established a top-5 net rating of +5.4 and a top-5 offensive rating of 118.8.

The Grizzlies have faced a significant setback, as their star Ja Morant is out for the remainder of the season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The Grizzlies have gone 8-20 without Morant in their lineup.

LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup

For the Clippers, James Harden will start as the PG, Terance Mann the SG, Paul George as the SF, Kawhi Leonard as the PF and Ivica Zubac as the Center.

Following the injuries to Ja Morant and Marcus Smart for the Grizzlies, Luke Kennard is expected to start as the PG, Ziaire Williams as the SG, Desmond Bane the SF, Jaren Jackson Jr. the PF, and Xavier Tillman as the Center.

LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Kawhi Leonard's player props are set at Over 24.5 points for -108, Over 2.5 assists for -112, Over 6.5 rebounds for +118 and Over 1.5 steals for -156.

Paul George's player props are set at Over 23.5 points for -105, Over 2.5 assists for -130, and Over 5.5 rebounds for -114.

LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies predictions

The Clippers are favoured to win with a spread of -7.5 points. The over/under for the matchup is set at 228. With Ja Morant out, the Clippers have more talent and depth than the Grizzlies.

The home team would need total contributions from everybody to keep the game competitive, especially after losing Marcus Smart in the last game. The betting line expects the Clippers to score over the money line and are predicted to win the game on the road.