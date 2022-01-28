LA Clippers vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers continue their East Coast road trip with a game against the NBA Eastern Conference leaders Miami Heat at FTX Arena.

The Clippers have won four of their last six games and two in a row heading into this match. They beat the Orlando Magic 111-102 in their previous outing. Amir Coffey led the charge for the side with 19 points, while four other players added more than ten points to round off a brilliant team effort. Ty Lue's side are now 25-25 for the season, seeded eighth in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Heat will be looking to go 3-0 in this four-game homestand following their wins over the LA Lakers and New York Knicks in their previous two outings. Miami defeated New York 110-96 on the back of Duncan Robinson's 25-point effort. They improved to 31-17 for the campaign and will be looking to extend their advantage at the top of the East standings.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The Clippers will continue to be without Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris and Jason Preston for this game. George is recovering from a UCL tear in his thumb, while Leonard is recovering from his knee injury. Preston has a foot injury and Morris will miss out, citing personal reasons.

Player Name Status Reason Paul George Out Elbow UCL tear Jason Preston Out Foot injury Kawhi Leonard Out ACL injury recovery Marcus Morris Out Personal reasons

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat have listed five players on their injury report. Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable because of a toe injury, Kyle Lowry is out due to personal reasons, Markieff Morris is working on his return to competition reconditioning, KZ Okpala has a wrist sprain, and Victor Oladipo is recovering from a knee injury.

Player Name Status Reason Markieff Morris Out Return to competition reconditioning Victor Oladipo Out Knee injury recovery Kyle Lowry Out Personal reasons Jimmy Butler Questionable Toe injury KZ Okpala Out Wrist sprain

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The Clippers are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous outing against the Magic. Reggie Jackson and Amir Coffey started as guards in that match, while Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac were the three frontcourt players.

Luke Kennard, Eric Bledsoe and Isaiah Hartenstein are likely to play the most minutes among the reserves.

Miami Heat

The Heat's starting lineup will likely be the same as their last game if Jimmy Butler is cleared to play against LA. Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson will likely start as guards, while PJ Tucker, Butler and Bam Adebayo will complete the rest of the lineup. If Butler is sidelined, Caleb Martin or Tyler Herro may get the nod to start.

Herro, Martin and Max Struss will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson; Shooting Guard - Amir Coffey; Small Forward - Terance Mann; Power Forward - Nicolas Batum; Center - Ivica Zubac.

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Gabe Vincent; Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson; Small Forward - Jimmy Butler; Power Forward - PJ Tucker; Center - Bam Adebayo.

